The forecast: Winter storm warning remains in effect across Brazos Valley until Thursday morning

A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is in the forecast for Bryan-College Station until Thursday afternoon as the area is under a winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Thursday.

There were 24,000 Bryan Texas Utilities customers without power as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, freezing rain is predicted mainly before noon with ice accumulation ranging from 0.1 to 0.3 inches. The high is projected at 32 degrees.

The National Weather Service says little snow and sleet is predicted Wednesday night, but there is a slight chance for accumulation after 1 a.m. The low is expected to hit 24.

On Thursday, the Weather Service predicts a slight chance of sleet and snow in the morning with a high around 32 with the wind chill ranging from 15 to 20 degrees.

Cloudy skies are expected to clear up Thursday night with a low of 16, and Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 34.

Temperatures are expected in the 60s by Sunday.