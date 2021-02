The forecast: Winter storm advisory in effect across Brazos Valley until Thursday at noon

A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is in the forecast for Bryan-College Station until Thursday afternoon as the area is under a winter storm advisory through noon Thursday.

A hard freeze warning has been put in effect from Friday at midnight until Friday at 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service says little snow and sleet is predicted Wednesday night, but there is a slight chance for accumulation after 1 a.m. The low is expected to hit 24.

On Thursday, the Weather Service predicts a slight chance of sleet and snow in the morning with a high around 32 with the wind chill ranging from 15 to 20 degrees.

Cloudy skies are expected to clear up Thursday night with a low of 16, and Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 34.

Temperatures are expected in the 60s by Sunday.