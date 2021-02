Freezing temperatures will finally make their way out of Bryan-College Station this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A hard freeze warning will be in effect beginning Friday at 11 p.m. until Saturday at 9 a.m. with the low expected to reach 21 degrees.

Saturday is expected to bring sunny skies with a high of 51 and a low of 39.

Sunday will be similar with partly cloudy skies, a high of 57 and a low of 34.