The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 9: Costco brings out-of-town visitors to B-CS

Editor’s note: The addition of the area's first Costco was The Eagle’s No. 9 news story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

Months after its grand opening on Aug. 4, Costco Wholesale’s College Station location has continued to bring people into town and make a positive impact on the city’s economy.

“Based off of mobile data reports that were prepared by the national retail consultant that the city works with, Costco had over 137,000 visitors in the first month and a half that they were open with many traveling from outside of College Station to visit the store,” said Stacey Vasquez, economic development coordinator for the city of College Station. “In addition, we have received feedback from some of the area restaurant owners indicating that they have seen an increase in their traffic counts along with an increase of out-of-town visitors.”

Working in its favor is the fact that the closest Costco locations to College Station are more than 60 miles away in Cypress and The Woodlands. Even though it is closer, Montgomery’s Mark Mischnick said he prefers to shop at the College Station Costco over the Conroe Costco due to traffic on Interstate Highway 45.

“This is wonderful,” Mischnick said. “It’s a good location.”

Featuring a bakery, deli, food court, gas station, tire center and pharmacy, Costco offers members a plethora of goods and services, something Emma Edmondson said keeps her coming back for more.

“I love just to come look around at everything and all of the cool stuff they have over here,” Edmondson said. “They have stuff here that they don’t really have at other places.”

Edmondson grew up in College Station and attends Blinn College. When Costco opened, she said she could not wait to visit.

“I was so excited when they got this one here,” Edmondson said. “You can get everything here.”

Lisa Wentz was shopping with her family when she said she visits Costco at least once a week and enjoys walking around to see everything they have. Having been a member for about 15 years, she said her favorite things to buy are premade foods offered in the store.

Originally from Houston, Wentz said she was a major advocate for Costco’s appearance in College Station.

“I think it’s great,” Wentz said. “I even wrote them and asked them to build one here.”

Wentz appreciates the variety of options available and the quality across the board at Costco.

For Randall Fouts, a Costco coming to town means more healthy eating options.

“I like coming here to shop at Costco because they offer a lot of really healthy options that are maybe a little more difficult to find in other stores,” Fouts said.

Having signed up for a Costco membership two months ago, Fouts said he is pleased with his decision.

“Just knowing that I can come here and get good quality food and also at a great price is basically what makes you want to shop here,” he said.