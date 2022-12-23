The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 7: Amazon drones land in College Station

Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The addition of an Amazon Prime Air drone facility is The Eagle’s No. 7 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

It's official, the drones are airborne. Texas made history on Friday after Amazon Prime Air announced its drones are up in the air and operational in College Station.

“Prime Air deliveries to customers in College Station and Lockeford, California, have now started. Our aim is to safely introduce our drones to the skies,” Paul Butler, an Amazon community affairs manager, told The Eagle on Friday. “We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time.”

Following a decision by the College Station City Council in July, the drones were approved through a zoning proposal to house the Amazon Prime Air Drone Facility within city limits.

Customers in designated delivery areas can now order free and fast delivery on thousands of everyday items that are less than 5 pounds; Amazon will inform customers when drone delivery is live in their area, according to Amazon.

Earlier this month, the United States Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration released a final environmental assessment of Amazon drones in College Station and found no significant impact or record of decision on the delivery operations.

“After reviewing and analyzing available data and information on existing conditions and potential impacts — including consideration of public comments — and completing the [environmental assessment], the FAA has determined that the proposed action will not significantly affect the quality of the human environment,” the FAA report stated.

According to Amazon, the company worked with the FAA and local officials to obtain all necessary authorizations to conduct drone deliveries and will continue with that collaboration into the future as it seeks to expand the service.

After a lengthy discussion during a July 14 council meeting that ended around 2 a.m., all six councilors in attendance voted for the proposal, allowing Amazon products of a certain criteria to be delivered directly to people’s homes via drones.

The proposal was brought to the community after the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the first round of rezoning at 400 Technology Parkway along Texas 6 near Texas Avenue during a June 14 meeting. Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp spoke in favor of rezoning at the same meeting.

Technology Parkway will be home to the facility, which will have three buildings to house inventory and the drone services. Engineering Services and Construction Inspections Manager Anthony Armstrong said the drones only carry products 5 pounds or less and can deliver a package in less than 30 minutes within a 4-mile radius of the facility.

Amazon held meetings and sought feedback from neighborhoods near the potential site that belonged to the Homeowners Associations, including Emerald Forest, Sandstone, Fox Fire, Amber Lake, Shadowcrest, Stonebridge, Chadwick and Woodcreek, Armstrong said.

Sean Cassidy, Amazon Prime Air director of safety and regulatory affairs, said during the July meeting that the drones will not deliver 24/7 and will fly up to 400 feet, and could make 25 to 200 trips a day to deliver packages.

During the public input portion of the city council meeting, many residents expressed concerns and were adamantly against having the drones in town.

David McWhirter of College Station said, “We should all be skeptical of this corporation.”

Monica Williams of College Station told the council she was worried drones may spy on her. Patrick Williams of College Station asked the council if Amazon wanted to come to the city because of Texas A&M or because the city does not have drone regulations.

Stuart Lewis, a resident of Emerald Forest, said the reason this site was chosen was “because it was cheap.”

The council received 18 written comments about this topic and heard from numerous residents concerned about their privacy. Cassidy said the drones do have cameras but are used to view objects that could obstruct views and not for surveillance.

“They are safety devices … personal privacy is important. At Amazon we are about safety, efficiency and reliability,” he said at the meeting.

Matt Prochaska, the president/CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Council, also spoke in favor. College Station Police Chief Billy Couch and Fire Chief Richard Mann both said they did thorough research and did not find any immediate concerns with the drones.

Council member Elizabeth Cunha expressed frustration with Amazon for not bringing a drone in person for them to view and noted they have not posted a date for residents to view how the operation will work.

“I am frustrated a drone didn’t come today so we could all see it,” she said. “The real power rests with the homeowner … the real power is yours.”

College Station residents were finally able to view the drone in person July 26 at City Hall and again Aug. 13 at Century Square.

“The drone is bigger than I thought,” College Station resident Jarrod Tanton said at the viewing in July. “It can’t lift as much as I thought it could so it is a little bit weaker, but I am pretty interested to see how it works. Since it is bigger than I thought, I could see that there has to be some good systems in place, but I think the technology is pretty solid at this point for drones.”

More than 500 residents viewed an Amazon Prime Air drone in at the Welcome Break-Fest, hosted by Amazon, in August. One of the attendees was Benjamin Kalscheur of Bryan who, after viewing the drone, said he has safety concerns due to the size.

“I definitely am worried about what could happen if something went wrong,” he said. “I heard it was to be delivered in backyards, so that makes me a little nervous, but it is really interesting. It is going to help with reducing emissions in our community and I think that will be a really important thing with less traffic on the road … and it is going to bring a lot of jobs to the community.”

Mataliia Sviazimska of College Station, who was also at the viewing in August, said she will not be able to request drone service because she lives in an apartment complex, however she said she wanted to see what the drone looked like in person.

“This drone is so interesting and the fact that College Station, Texas, was chosen to start up this project and test it out in a local area, is pretty amazing by itself,” she said.

Every piece of technology gets extensively tested in all possible situations before it goes through the air, Sviazimska said.

“All of the possible situations are laid out before it goes into the air; before it goes to delivery. I am sure as many risks as possible were tested and that this thing is as reliable as possible,” she said. “Drones don’t just fall from the sky all the time. There are smaller drones and they don’t fall from the sky, so why would this one? It is bigger, but it has the engines that are meant to hold this bigger thing in the sky.”

Jeremy Li of the Woodland Hills subdivision in College Station, and his wife, Wanhe, had differing opinions of the drone at the August viewing.

“I think this is all very exciting, but it is a little scary as well,” Jeremy said. “The first thing is safety. What if anything happens with any kind of breakdown, either dropping it or it dropping by itself? … Another concern is privacy. I am sure that thing has plenty of cameras around it; and when it is flying around I don’t know if they would collect that kind of information. I have those concerns and I hope they get addressed for the safety of my kids.”

Wanhe said the technology is innovating and is excited at the new possibilities.

“I am all for it. I think there is no resistance for technology development,” Wanhe said. “I work for Texas A&M and I run a laboratory there, and I hope all of the supplies can be delivered by the drone one day.”