The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 5: Lack of early voting at MSC upsets A&M students

Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The denial of the MSC as an early voting location is The Eagle’s No. 5 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

Brazos County commissioners were under scrutiny after they took no action in September to restore the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election.

Even though the MSC was open as a polling location on Election Day, Texas A&M students petitioned the court at numerous meetings to reinstate the site as an early voting location because they said it is easy access for students and faculty.

The students’ petition did have an effect on the court as the result was officials from Brazos County and Texas A&M University Transportation Services partnered to provide bus service between A&M’s campus and College Station City Hall for the entire duration of early voting.

At an Oct. 11 meeting, the commissioners approved an interlocal agreement that calls for the county to reimburse the university up to $5,000 for transportation services.

During that same meeting, A&M student Ishika Shah requested the city reimburse students up to $15,000 for 115 hours of transportation availability to get students to City Hall for early voting. After that meeting, students created a GoFundMe page to reach a $15,000 goal for transportation efforts, which showed $10,080 raised with 14 donations as of press time.

According to Kelly Brown, associate vice president for Texas A&M’s Division of Marketing and Communications, Transportation Services provided rides for 377 individuals on the early voting shuttle, though they had no way to discern how many of those were students as opposed to faculty or staff.

Brown said the total for the bus use was $15,303.50 for 110 hours of service during the two weeks of early voting. The breakdown is as follows: Brazos County Commissioners Court paid $3,100; Texas A&M Transportation Services paid $1,500; Voters of Tomorrow paid $2,500; MOVE TAMU paid $4,000; and the Aggie Democrats group paid $4,203.50, Brown said.

College Station City Hall — located in Precinct 3 — was chosen this year for early voting over the MSC because Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry said she heard from a number of constituents they had difficulties as the MSC was not easily accessible.

“They don’t know their way around campus, and then to find a parking spot in the Koldus parking lot across the street is sometimes difficult for older voters,” she said after the Aug. 30 meeting. “Also, with the new City Hall, it became a logical polling place for the precinct. The MSC in early voting in the past has traditionally a low voter turnout. … And there just aren’t enough poll workers.”

Shah continued to speak during multiple meetings and on Sept.27 she told the court she didn’t feel the commissioners wanted students to be able to vote.

“I now have no interest in proving my credibility to you when it is clear the court has no consideration or respect for the time us students have been putting into coming to these meetings,” she said. “Our right to vote is serious. The election code is a Google search away and we were able to find where it says that changing the polling location is still perfectly legal. We even connected you with a civil rights lawyer to tell you it is legal and possible to bring the MSC back.”

Texas A&M senior Kristina Samuel, president and founder of the university’s MOVE Texas chapter, was another advocate. During the Sept. 20 Commissioner’s Court meeting, she said as inconvenient as it was for her to be at the morning meeting, it will be just as inconvenient for students, faculty and staff at Texas A&M to leave campus and get to City Hall to vote.

“I’m not sure if this is merely an excuse to mask a reason we have not been told, but at this point, myself and a lot of people here today are completely fed up,” she said. “We had to do our own research in order to argue for our basic entitled civic rights.”

At that same meeting, Berry said she appreciated students coming to speak their voice.

“I have heard you loud and clear, and I’m in favor of the MSC location for 2023. I think it’s too late this year,” she said, referring to the joint election also including the emergency services districts, Bryan and College Station city and school elections. “I’m in favor of going back to the MSC for ’23, and I am sorry that I made a mistake when I did, and I apologize. But I think we need to move forward.”

Berry told The Eagle on Dec. 20 she is looking forward to the MSC being an early voting location next year and into the future.