The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 4: Brazos County suffered from extreme drought, heat

Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Record heat and drought conditions is The Eagle’s No. 4 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday's edition.

Brazos County’s record heat and extreme drought conditions not only made The Eagle's list of top stories in 2022, but the county was continually on another list — five consecutive months on the list of hottest months since 1882.

“April was number seven on the list of Aprils, May was number two, June and July both were the hottest we’ve ever experienced, and then August was the sixth-hottest ever,” KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley said.

Due to scattered rainfall in August, Brazos County did not reach the peak drought intensity of 2011 (2011 and 2012 tied as the hottest years ever); however, the county’s land did take a few hits, Winkley said.

“It took away the soil moisture, drained a lot of our stock ponds and things like that, and it definitely killed a lot of our grass and vegetation,” Winkley said.

Whether the county experiences another record-breaking year depends on the continuation or discontinuation of La Nina, which has been in effect for three years, Winkley said. If La Nina subsides in spring 2023, then the warm and dry pattern could breakaway.

“The forecast now is for La Nina to come to an end during the spring, but it may not end fast enough in order to make a difference for us,” Winkley said.

The transition to a more neutral or El Nino pattern would mean a more typical late spring, although it will most likely still be hot and dry when summer rolls around, Winkley added.

“If we can get the rains going in the spring, then we won’t start off as bad,” he said. “We just didn’t have as much spring rain before the heat really turned on for the summer.”

As of Tuesday, Winkley said we are about 7 inches behind in regard to yearly rainfall. The exact measurement of rainfall in 2022 is 33.94 inches, according to John Nielsen-Gammon, state climatologist and Texas A&M atmospheric sciences professor.

The lack of rain combined with searing temperatures that reached as high as 111 forced both Bryan and College Station mayors to declare a local state of disaster in August. Brazos County, along with most of the counties in the state, issued a burn ban. Meanwhile, brush fires were a constant concern.

Winkley said the cause of this extreme weather pattern is twofold: a combination of La Nina and severe drought, as well as climate change.

“What we’re finding is that our extremes are becoming more extreme, so last summer we had a cooler-than-average and a wetter-than-average summer,” Winkley said, which was the opposite of the western U.S. and their extreme drought conditions.

“As of Dec. 26, this year is the second warmest we’ve ever experienced, and if the forecast holds for the next four days, then we’ll probably tie as the third-warmest ever,” Winkley said. “All but one of our top five years have happened since 2010.”

On the state level, Nielsen-Gammon said this has been the fourth most intense drought on record, and this dry period began in September 2021.

Nielsen-Gammon said he expects below-normal precipitation in the early months of 2023, but because evaporation rates are low in the winter, things will not dry out as rapidly.

“The good news is La Nina is expected to end,” he said.