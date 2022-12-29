The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 2: 2022 election news

Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. News from the 2022 election is The Eagle’s No. 2 story in 2022. The No. 1 story will run in Saturday’s edition.

The 2022 election proved its importance not just nationally, but in Brazos County as well.

Many items on a lengthy ballot passed including county and city bonds, and there was a large turnover for city council seats.

The most important of the county bonds, a $100 million transportation bond program dubbed Proposition A, passed. The eight transportation projects are part of the Brazos County Transportation Road Improvement Program. The county will contribute $100 million toward the projects to go with funds from the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Texas Department of Transportation.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters told The Eagle on Dec. 21 that after the holidays he will try to meet with TxDOT officials because 80% of the bond issue was for TxDOT projects.

“The reason that I was on board with trying to get that bond issue passed — and I think it is going to be huge for the community — is that when that borrowed money, that $1 that we borrow, we can get a return of maybe $4 [to] $6 because that is match money from TxDOT for projects that might become available,” Peters said. “I am not sure which if any of those projects would actually need money in the next year, but certainly we could issue some bonds probably in March if they were needed. If they are not needed by TxDOT in the next year or so, then we don’t have to borrow the $100 million right off the bat, we can borrow whatever segment of it that we need to get those projects moved along.”

Proposition B failed and it called for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee with funds going to support projects identified by the county’s Regional Mobility Authority.

City council

Bobby Gutierrez was elected mayor of Bryan, becoming the first Hispanic to hold the office. Paul Torres won the Single Member District 1 seat, Ray Arrington was the Single Member District 2 winner and Jared Salvato captured the Single Member District 3 seat.

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff needed a December runoff to defeat A.J. Renold in Single Member District 5, while Kevin C. Boriskie won the At-Large, Place 6 seat.

John Nichols was elected mayor of College Station, with Mark Smith taking the Place 1 seat, William Wright winning the Place 2 seat and Bob Yancy finishing first in Place 5.

School board

Bryan school district voters reelected Felicia Benford of Single Member District 1 and David Stasny in Single Member District 5. Leo Gonzalez II was elected to the Single Member District 3 seat.

College Station voters reelected Jeff Horak of Place 4, Joshua Benn of Place 3 and Kimberly McAdams of Place 5.

In addition, the College Station school district’s Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election — labeled College Station Independent School District Proposition A on the ballot — passed, with the outcome increasing compensation for district employees.

College Station bonds

College Station voters approved three of the five proposed $90.4 million city bonds in November, but rejected two others.

The $18 million Proposition A, which included fire safety improvements and the building of Fire Station No. 7, passed as did Proposition B and Proposition D. Proposition B totaled $16.1 million for the widening of the Rock Prairie Road East corridor from Town Lake Drive to William D. Fitch Parkway, while Proposition D included $22 million for parks improvements and redevelopment and six individual projects.

Propositions C and E failed. The first totaled $30.4 million for the completion of Phase 2 of Texas Independence Ball Park and improvements to Veterans Park and the latter was $3.9 million for Mabel Clare Thomas Park Pool.

Brazos County races

The Brazos County Commissioners Court was in the news quite often for non-election news, but on Election Night the big news was Democrat Wanda Watson defeating Timothy Delasandro for the Precinct 4 seat. Republican Chuck Konderla had defeated incumbent Russ Ford in the primary in May.

In other races, Gabriel Garcia was reelected as Brazos County District Clerk, Terrence Nunn was reelected as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 and Darrell Booker was elected as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4.

Bryan Charter amendments

A pair of amendments to the Bryan Charter passed.

Proposition A, in its previous wording, caused confusion that the mayor’s emergency authority during a disaster would be limited to regulation of establishments to sell alcoholic beverages. By amending the wording, the city now states that in the event of a riot or disaster, the mayor has the authority set out by the Texas Disaster Act.

Proposition B provided clarity and allows for an easier path for people to sign a petition to the city and its adoption will make it easier on registered voters to circulate petitions.