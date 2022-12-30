The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 1: Brazos County Commissioners set no-new-revenue tax rate

Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The Brazos County Commissioners Court tax rate saga is The Eagle’s No. 1 story in 2022.

For nearly two months, the Brazos County Commissioners Court's tax rate saga dragged on due to the consistent absence of two commissioners abstaining from voting.

It finally came to an end Oct. 25 when all five commissioners were in attendance and unanimously ratified the county’s tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation.

After much back-and-forth debate — inside and outside the commissioners’ meeting room — the commissioners all voted in favor, however, not all by choice. Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford, Precinct 1 and 2 commissioners, respectively, had purposely skipped meetings in order to avoid voting on a higher tax rate they disagreed with.

Previous meetings required four commissioners to be present to vote on a tax rate; otherwise, despite three of the five commissioners favoring a higher rate, the no-new-revenue rate would apply.

Brazos County Judge Peters, Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry and outgoing Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley were not in favor of the no-new-revenue rate but all five were unable to come to a consensus in time for the Oct. 21 deadline.

The move by Aldrich and Ford to upend the majority viewpoint led succeeding meetings to become “a little tense,” Peters said. According to state law, the tax rate is the only time it takes four commissioners present for a vote to go through.

“My thought would have been if you have four present, three can vote for it and then it passes," Peters said. "To keep this kind of stuff for a minority of the court to control something like that, you could tweak the law to say that if there are three present, it has to be unanimous. That way if you had three show up for a tax rate — which would normally be a quorum — and then if two voted for it, I think that is what the legislature was trying to avoid was having two people actually setting a tax rate.”

Given that something similar happened in Harris County this year, Peters said he might consider talking about changing the law with state representatives.

“I haven’t talked to our reps about it, but I may do that just to see what their feel would be. It would have to be a statewide change; it is going to take a lot more than our reps,” he said. “It is going to take a majority of the state reps and the [state] Senate has to approve it, too. It is a much bigger issue than Brazos County.”

Aldrich said he has felt more tension in relationships among commissioners than he thought there would be.

“I want to reiterate that this is not personal, this is business," he said. "It is the business of Brazos County and furthering the relationships of the citizens of getting things done that need to be done, and getting it done for the best possible value. Our numbers [and public comments] were checked by the auditors. We just presented the facts and the facts made a great case for Brazos County being fine at the no-new-revenue rate. There were no facts that were presented on the contrary to that.

"I know Commissioner Berry put out a piece that made some indication that Brazos County would run out of money in two years. I haven’t been able to find out if that can be verified with data from the auditor’s office or the budget office. Time will prove who is right or wrong.”

Incoming Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla — who previously served on the court in 2020 and won a primary over Ford in May — shared his thoughts on how the tax rate was set.

“If you wanted to lower the tax rate, and you are aware of the fact that you as a commissioner have the fiduciary responsibility that the voters have put in your lap to understand the budget, and understand what the county needs are … and you want to lower a budget rate, then why would you go through what is arguably at least four months of the budget process and only at the very end say that the rate is too high?” he said. “The answer in my opinion, is either you didn’t understand what you are doing, or you are making a political [statement of] ‘Hey, at the expense of the financial stability of the county.’ Or maybe they have a really good reason I have yet to hear.”

Konderla said he was disappointed in actions taken by Aldrich and Ford and doesn’t think that will happen on this court.

“I think there is one person [Aldrich] on the court who has shown that he would do such a thing,” he said. “I will be showing up to the job I am paid to do and I am elected to do, even if I don’t like the way the vote is going.”

Incoming Precinct 4 Commissioner Wanda Watson — who is taking the seat of the retiring Irma Cauley — said commissioners are elected to do a job.

“I think you should show up and make the tough decisions and that is what I always said," Watson said. "I ran to serve and that meant serve the community and make the tough decisions with the information that I have.

"Brazos County is growing rapidly, so the issues that the county has, needs to be funded. … I am always concerned that issues that the county is going to come up, it will not be able to [fund them]. I think it was short-sighted. As a commissioner, even when you are confronted with the possibility of losing a vote, you still show up and make the decisions and accept the outcome.”

Berry said since the rate has been set, she believes all of the commissioners respect each other.

“We certainly had differences on that issue, but I think the court will be able to move forward,” she said. “I am hopeful that the new commissioners will meet their responsibilities head on and forthrightly.”

Given that the county is set at no-new-revenue, Aldrich said there will be funds for the county to spend to get projects done. During a Dec. 6 meeting, Aldrich placed the discussion of having a committee to establish a veteran’s court on the agenda.

“The veteran’s court could be funded, just like the public defender’s office, with grants," he said. "We have $86 million of fund balance. To say that there is not money to do this? There are grants that are available [that] we could receive to establish a veteran’s court. The veteran’s court, from what we have been told, can be funded by grants. The no-new-revenue rate does not have any effect on that.”

However, Berry said even though she is in favor of a veteran’s court, she doesn’t believe the county can afford it given the current tax rate.

“There might be grant money, but you can’t start a program and hire people without the money to do it. I don’t think we have the money going forward to do it, which is unfortunate because it is such a good idea,” she said. “But, with the no-new-revenue tax rate, we don’t have extra money.”

Peters shared a similar opinion in that he wasn’t sure how it would be funded. He also noted that he was more in favor of establishing a mental court for all people, rather than a court specific to veterans.

“If there is a veteran who suffered from PTSD and has committed crimes based on that, then really to me, a mental court would make more sense because then it would open it up to anybody out there,” he said. “The problem is when you have no-new-revenue, then you have to look at once you create it and there are grant funds — even for a mental court, too — those aren’t going to pay for the whole thing. And it is not going to pay long term either; it is limited.”

Another project Peters isn’t sure there will be funds for is to relocate 911 dispatch to a combined area where all law enforcement, in both Bryan and College Station, would be on the same page.

“They all cost money. And long-term, it is certainly critical, and it is something that we do need to do,” he said. “But, when you cut the tax rate to a no-new-revenue, where is the money going to come from?”

Konderla and Watson will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Brazos County Administration Building.