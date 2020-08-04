The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley relocating to Lake Walk in Bryan

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley announced Tuesday it will relocate to Lake Walk in Bryan by January 2021, and will be in a permanent building at Lake Walk by early 2024.
The museum will move into an existing 3,000-square-foot building at Lake Walk, and will lease the space for three years.
“The Children's Museum has always been a place for our community to come together to play and learn and I'm certain our next chapter at Lake Walk will continue that legacy,” said Patrick Baker, vice president of The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley Board of Directors. “I believe our community will enjoy the new, fresh, engaging exhibits and activities they'll find at our new space. We're proud of the partnership and vision we share with our friends at Lake Walk and we're excited about what the future holds for The Children's Museum and our community.”
The Children’s Museum is planning to move into a stand-alone building on Lake Atlas between the Lake Walk Pavilion and The Lookout observation tower by early 2024. Fundraising efforts for this building are under way.
“We are excited to bring The Children’s Museum to Lake Walk,” said David Segers, a principal of William Cole Companies, the development manager of Lake Walk. “As partners on projects and events in the past, we know that their mission is consistent with our vision of creating and sustaining a best-in-class community in Bryan-College Station.”