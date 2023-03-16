BRENHAM — Brenham will be going green this weekend when The Celtic Angels, The Celtic Knight Dancers and the Trinity Band Ensemble perform at the Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre Saturday night.

The show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $65 to $85, available at the theater box office, located at 111 W. Main St. in downtown Brenham. They also are available online at thebarnhillcenter.com or by calling 979-337-7240.

The show will feature more than 30 traditional and contemporary Irish songs performed by award-winning singers, dancers and musicians.

The Celtic Angels performed a sold-out Christmas show at the Barnhill Center last year and patrons have asked for more.

Sharon Brass, Barnhill Center producer, said,

“This show is a beautiful experience. The clear, crisp vocals and harmonies of the Celtic Angels are unsurpassed, and you can’t take your eyes off their stunning costumes — until they are joined onstage by the amazing Celtic Knight Dancers. The sheer energy of the raucous dance troupe makes your heart race.”

Jennifer Allen, executive director of Angelina Arts in Lufkin, said, “The music, the voices and the costumes are breathtaking.”