The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra salutes ABBA

In 11972, four Swedes — Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, joined forces to form ABBA, one of the most successful music groups of all time.

Hits such as "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen," "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me" took ABBA to the top of the pop charts around the world. So endearing was ABBA's music that it was united in a theatrical hit, "Mamma Mia!" — later made into a popular movie and a sequel. The group disbanded in 1982, but reunited recently to issue a new album.

Sunday, one of the top ABBA tribute bands will join with our Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra for "ABBA The Concert." The concert will be at 5 p.m. Sunday in Rudder Auditorium on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Tickets range from $25 for college students and children 18 and younger to $105 and are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower. They also are available online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by phone at 845-1234. Prices will be higher at the door.

Sunday's event is the last of the symphony's 40th anniversary regular season. It also is music director Marcelo Bussiki's 25th year as conductor.

Unrated magazine said of the group appearing with the symphony on Sunday, "They are by far the best tribute band performing the hits of one of the best pop bands ever."

Jennifer Clements, executive director of the Martin Center at East Tennessee State University, said, “The level of joy these songs bring just can’t be quantified. This dazzling ensemble plays year-after-year at many venues because ABBA’s music and positive energy never grow old.”