 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra salutes ABBA

  • 0
The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra salutes ABBA

One of the world's top ABBA tribute bands will join with our Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra at 5 p.m. Sunday for a concert featuring the music of the Swedish supergroup ABBA. Tickets range from $25 for college students and youth 18 and younger to $105. They are available at the MSC Box Office, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by phone at 979-845-1234.

 Provided photo

In 11972, four Swedes —  Agnetha FältskogBjörn UlvaeusBenny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, joined forces to form ABBA, one of the most successful music groups of all time.

Hits such as "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen," "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me" took ABBA to the top of the pop charts around the world. So endearing was ABBA's music that it was united in a theatrical hit, "Mamma Mia!" — later made into a popular movie and a sequel. The group disbanded in 1982, but reunited recently to issue a new album.

Sunday, one of the top ABBA tribute bands will join with our Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra for "ABBA The Concert." The concert will be at 5 p.m. Sunday in Rudder Auditorium on the campus of Texas A&M University.

People are also reading…

Tickets range from $25 for college students and children 18 and younger to $105 and are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower. They also are available online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by phone at 845-1234. Prices will be higher at the door.

Sunday's event is the last of the symphony's 40th anniversary regular season. It also is music director Marcelo Bussiki's 25th year as conductor.

Unrated magazine said of the group appearing with the symphony on Sunday, "They are by far the best tribute band performing the hits of one of the best pop bands ever."

Jennifer Clements, executive director of the Martin Center at East Tennessee State University, said, “The level of joy these songs bring just can’t be quantified. This dazzling ensemble plays year-after-year at many venues because ABBA’s music and positive energy never grow old.” 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert