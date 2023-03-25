Approximately 15,000 Texas A&M students served about 2,100 Bryan-College Station residents Saturday during the 41st annual The Big Event, the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation.

Before heading to their job sites, former Aggie and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans hyped up the volunteers.

“Being an Aggie has taught me so much throughout my life, and there’s still so many core values that I hold today and I try to raise my children on,” Evans said. “Y’all are off to the right foot: doing things like this, always giving back, paying it forward means a lot.”

While he said he is proud of what he has accomplished on the field, Evans said he is even more proud about what he has done off the field.

“You can be successful in your field, but it doesn’t mean anything if you’re not paying it forward and giving it back,” the former All-American and four-time Pro Bowler said.

Evans played two seasons for the Aggies in 2012-13 and was selected seventh in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He and his wife, Ashli, created the Mike Evans Family Foundation to help victims of domestic abuse and empower and support children as they work to achieve their goals.

Landry Rickabaugh, director of The Big Event, said the annual occasion seeks to bridge the gap between Texas A&M students and community members who make Aggieland feel like home.

“I encourage you to take initiative: seek wisdom from these people, hear their stories, ask them questions and reach out to them throughout the remainder of the year because connection is why The Big Event exists,” Rickabaugh said to the crowd of volunteers.

Student body president Case Harris charged the crowd to embed the selfless service being modeled Saturday into their everyday lives.

“I do not want to ignore the tangible impact that is going to happen in Bryan-College Station today,” Harris said. “We are thousands and thousands of students that are being mobilized, and we are going to serve, once again, thousands of folks today.”

One of those folks was Jackie Watson, whose family moved to College Station in 1985 when her brother began classes at Texas A&M. She said she has enjoyed watching both the town and the university grow.

As a single mother to her daughter, Jaci, Watson said The Big Event allows her to form connections while also providing a few more hands to assist with her housework. Saturday, a group of seven students did multiple tasks for her: from painting an interior wall to placing mulch in her front yard and organizing her garage.

“It’s so nice seeing the students come out and want to serve their community, giving up their time,” Watson said. “For me, as a single parent, I really look forward to this because the things that they can knock out in a few hours on a Saturday morning would take me weeks to finish.”

This is the second year Watson has opened her house up to The Big Event and said it is a great way to bring in the spring season.

This was freshman Maxine Horvatova’s first year participating in The Big Event, but she said she hopes to make it a yearly tradition. Her sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha, and Beta Upsilon Chi, a Texas A&M fraternity, paired up for this year’s event.

“It’s really cool that everyone comes together and is able to help,” Horvatova said.

Any and all Bryan-College Station residents within 25 miles of the Texas A&M campus are eligible to submit service requests for 2024 The Big Event. All Texas A&M students — including undergraduate and graduate students — are eligible to volunteer.

For more information about The Big Event, visit bigevent.tamu.edu/.