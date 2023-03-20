Michael Kelling’s journey as a beekeeper began when he was raising cucumbers and renting bees to pollinate them in Uvalde County. Today, he is preparing for the 13th annual Beekeeping School, which he founded as a way to introduce, teach and inspire attendees about the lives of bees and their keepers.

Hosted by the Central Texas Beekeepers Association, the annual event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Brenham High School. Beginners, intermediate and advanced beekeepers of all ages are invited to attend the one-day bee extravaganza.

“We label it as a beginner’s beekeeping school, but being the 13th year we have people that come back five or six times, so we now have classes for intermediate and advanced beekeepers also,” Kelling said.

If you are someone who wants to learn and experience how bees are good for the world, Kelling said this is a great introduction.

“They will have more information that day than they can absorb,” he said.

Over 40 different speakers with more than 50 different topics will be on site with multiple timeslots available for those in attendance.

“We consider ourselves a ‘family-friendly’ school,” the Central Texas Beekeepers Association’s website said. “Beekeeping can be a family activity, and we encourage those students who are capable of participating in the classes to do so.”

Classes like Beekeeping 101 and Beekeeping 201 to lessons on raising queen bees, plants that are good for them and pests or enemies of the bees will be available with many of the speakers being Texas beekeepers or experts in their field, Kelling said.

A few of these experts include Stuart Anderson, co-inventor of the Flow Hive (a new way to harvest honey without opening the beehive), who will be live via Skype from Australia; Juliana Rangel, an associate professor of apiculture in the Department of Entomology at Texas A&M University, who will offer insight into the entomology department’s beekeeping research lab; and Dennis Herbert, who helped author the bill that provides agricultural valuation or tax exemption for bees.

Hands-on learning experiences will take place with 12 live beehives on site and bee suits will be available for those who want to suit up and stand next to a beehive. A live honey extraction demonstration will also occur.

“For me, the part that is most interesting is for someone new to go out and visit a beehive,” Kelling said.

Thirty-five vendors will be set up, selling food made out of honey, as well as clothes and jewelry inspired by bees. Door prizes will be given away and a drawing for a complete, populated beehive that costs up to $500 will take place, Kelling added.

When asked about the bee population in Texas, Kelling said Texas is at an advantage because it is one of the places where commercial beekeepers bring their beehives during the winter months to feed their bees and build them up.

“Just an interesting note as to how beekeeping has grown in Texas: eight years ago, there were 13 bee clubs in the state of Texas,” Kelling said. “Today, there are 56, so it has become very popular over the last 10 years.”

Evidence of this growth is demonstrated by the Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association, a beekeeping club established in Bryan in 2014, which hosts own own bee school in September, Kelling said.

Regarding the bee population as a whole, he said beekeepers have learned how to manage and increase their numbers every year by raising new queen bees and splitting their hives.

“We are maintaining the same number of hives as we’ve had for the last 20 years,” Kelling said. “Even though beehives are dying, we increase their numbers every year, so that offsets the losses.”

Proceeds from the 13th annual Beekeeping School will be used to fund the Central Texas Beekeepers Association’s youth and adult education programs. Registration includes a Texas barbecue lunch and Blue Bell ice cream.

To register for or learn more about the bee school, visit www.tinyurl.com/2023BeeSchool.