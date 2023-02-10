For more than half a century, the music of James Taylor has been a part of this nation's fabric.

Songs such as "Fire and Rain," "Sweet Baby James" and "You've Got a Friend" have echoed through our mind over the decades.

On Saturday, The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in downtown Brenham will present a tribute to Taylor. Bill Griese headlines this special Valentine event, starting at 7 p.m.

Griese doesn't impersonate Taylor, but his voice closely matches the famed singer and his guitar stylings are similar to those employed by Taylor.

Tickets to "Sweet Baby James" are $40 to $55 and are available at the theater box office at 111 West Main St. in Brenham or online at thebarnhillcenter.com/events.

Based in Nashville, Griese has more Facebook followers than all other James Taylor tribute acts combined, according to a press release from The Barnhill Center.

Sharon Brass, Barnhill Center producer, said, “This show is an intimate, spellbinding experience. Using only his guitar and his spot-on vocals, Bill delivers this timeless music in a natural, authentic way. At the show I attended, the audience was in awe of his talents.”

For more information, go to theBarnhillCenter.com/events.