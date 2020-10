The Ariel String Quartet Concert, which was scheduled for Monday, will now be a performance that will be only available online in February.

According to the Friends of Chamber Music, the concert initially was scheduled for Monday at A&M United Methodist Church. It will now be an online-only feature at 7 p.m. Feb. 12.

Reservations to receive the link to the performance will open Feb. 1 at fcmtx.org.