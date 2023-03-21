When a first responder or firefighter dies in the line of duty, 100 Club Executive Director William Skeen makes his way to meet the family of the fallen hero.

“Within 24 hours of me being notified of a line of duty death, I will present a $20,000 gift to the dependent family of the peace officer or firefighter that is killed in the line of duty,” Skeen said during the annual Honoring Our Heroes luncheon, hosted by the College Station Noon Lions Club at the Hilton College Station.

“When the family is ready, I will sit down with them and do a full needs assessment by looking at [their] mortgages, car payments, credit cards, educational needs of those kids. And I can tell you now that number is north of $300,000 on average,” he said. “Our goal is to sit down with the family and pay off that debt. … They are going to be able to focus on getting the family back together and healing and not worrying about how to pay the [bills]. The least we can do is take that financial burden out of that family.”

The event recognized local first responders and also served as a fundraiser, benefitting The 100 Club, a nonprofit which helps families of first responders killed in the line of duty in Harris County and 32 other counties, and the various Lions Club charities. The event also recognized the two recipients of a $1,200 Sheriff Chris Kirk Scholarship.

Skeen, a former Major game warden for 27 years in the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, served as keynote speaker and explained the history of The 100 Club and how it came to be. He recalled growing up and seeing The 100 Club stickers, but didn’t know what the organization was all about.

“I proudly served the state for 27 years, but I enjoy what I am doing now a little more; which is helping the families of our police officers and firefighters and first responders and helping them in their time of need,” he said. “The theme of this event, ‘honoring our heroes,’ that is what The 100 Club has done for 70 years. We started in 1953 honoring and taking care of those folks and we have been doing it now for 70 years since then.”

Since 2003, The 100 Club has been supporting heroes in Brazos County in their time of need, Skeen said.

“Unfortunately, in those 20 years, you all have lost four local heroes. The 100 club provided over $1 million to those families to assist them in their time of need,” he said. “And unfortunately the club, in our coverage area, we lost seven heroes last year. It was a tragic year for law enforcement last year, and we have already provided about $1.5 million to those families.”

Skeen recalled the fallen heroes of Brazos County who died in the line of duty since 2003: volunteer firefighter William Danes of Brazos County Precinct 3; Constable Brian Bachman of Brazos County Precinct 1; and Lt. Greg Pickard and Lt. Eric Wallace of the Bryan Fire Department.

The 100 Club not only helps the families of the fallen first responders with financials, but also their children as they grow up and attend school and are supported financially to graduate college, Keen said.

The club also helps with serious injury assistance and provides life-protecting equipment to keep officers safe, and gives heroes awards for outstanding service and law enforcement scholarships, he said.

Deputy Tony Piccolo, Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable, said the 100 Club and the Lions Club are very important to law enforcement.

“I say that because for agencies that don’t have the funding to get equipment or if there is a line of duty death, the 100 Club picks up and they really do help out because the family may be struggling and may not have the money to move on from there, but they step in and help,” Piccolo said after the luncheon. “For agencies that are needing equipment, they have even helped us out in Precinct 2. They helped us with three ballistic shields and those shields are for the protection of this community. We are going to use those shields in the school districts, for any type of major assault or anything that were to happen in the streets.”

College Station Noon Lions Club president Dean Schneider said this event has raised $58,000 for The 100 Club, and another $58,000 is going to their Lions Clubs charities.

“There are now 31,000 members of the 100 Club in the 32 counties in South Central Texas,” he told guests in attendance. “More than $22 million has been given in direct aid to the families of first responders that have been killed in the line of duty.”

The honoring of those heroes is a special event to the Lions Club, Schneider said, as it gives the community time to be face to face with the first responders and express personal appreciation of everything that they do.

“Because you don’t see them — the only time you see them is when there is an emergency or they come out to help somebody — and being able to express our thanks to them face to face is a wonderful thing,” Schneider said after the luncheon. “I want them to know that we have got their backs, we are there for them, because they are there for us. It is the same with members of the military, you can’t say ‘thank you’ enough.”