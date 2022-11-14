Thanks and giving: Rotary Club of Aggieland prepares to donate, deliver 500 Thanksgiving meals

The Rotary Club of Aggieland is preparing to donate and deliver 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to families in need on Friday. Volunteers will gather at A&M Church of Christ to package the meals to be delivered across the Brazos Valley.

This marks the 24th year the Rotary Club of Aggieland has held this event, Club Administrator Barbie Patterson said. In its first year, they donated 12 baskets; the past three years, they have donated 500.

“This event is about more than providing a meal to a family; it is about ensuring that all members of our community get the chance to gather with and cherish their loved ones and be reminded of all they have to be thankful for,” the club’s press release said.

Each basket contains enough food for eight to 10 people and includes a 12-pound turkey, two boxes of stuffing, two cans of corn, pinto beans, rolls, gravy, tea and muffin mix — all provided by H-E-B.

“We get all of the food from H-E-B, and H-E-B gave us a $5,000 grant this year to help with the food,” Patterson said. “We also raised money at Chicken Scratch Bingo that we had the first Friday downtown in October, so we raised the rest of it there.”

Numerous sponsors and supporters play important roles in making this Thanksgiving meal delivery a success, Patterson said. This includes upward of 226 volunteers that will assist with packaging and delivering the baskets Friday.

The Brazos County Sherriff’s Office will deliver meals to rural areas of the county, Patterson said. In addition, the Bryan and College Station police and fire departments are planning to assist with deliveries.

Volunteers also are coming from Texas A&M, including the Beta Upsilon Chi Fraternity and the Corps Of Cadets.

“There will be people coming in and out every hour for shifts to do different work, so that really helps to have those strong men and women carrying all those boxes,” Patterson said.

In terms of obtaining resources to host this event, Patterson highlighted various sponsors and supporters. Bobby Gutierrez, owner of House of Tires and newly elected mayor of Bryan, supplies a truck to pick up the dry goods and turkeys; Morning Star Storage provides all of the meal boxes and a truck to be used for recycling; and B&B Construction donates ram board to cover and protect A&M Church of Christ’s carpet during the event.

“This community’s so great about volunteering and helping and sponsoring, so it’s really been a fun time,” Patterson said.

No matter what age you are, Patterson said there is a volunteer opportunity waiting for you.

“The kids that are part of our Rotary Club come in and put stickers on the boxes for us, so we’ve got little ones that are running around doing stuff all the way up to people that are retired that come by and pick up boxes to deliver,” she said.

Deliveries occur all over the county with family names provided by local organizations, Patterson said, and United Way of the Brazos Valley organizes maps for every driver that includes their delivery locations.

“In the urban areas, you’re usually in one neighborhood delivering all four boxes,” Patterson said.

Patterson said making deliveries is the best part of the event, reminiscing on one of last year’s deliveries. When she pulled up to the recipient’s house, she was greeted by parents who had just lost their son, a member of the U.S. military.

“She was just so thankful; it brought tears to my eyes,” Patterson said. “They welcomed us into their home, showed us pictures of their son, and I got to meet their grandkids and his wife.”

Moments like those make Thanksgiving meal deliveries an amazing experience, Patterson said.

“Once you do it, you’re kind of hooked,” she said. “It’s just such a great experience, and it only takes about an hour out of your day.”

If interested in volunteering Friday, visit signup.com/go/DYGQOOD to register for a packaging timeslot or signup.com/go/SYszJuh to register for a delivery timeslot.