Texas universities promised action after summer’s racial reckoning. But they're still reluctant to shed Confederate relics.

“We have repeatedly said that the statue issue would be addressed after the task force finishes its initial report and we have all the information — and all the varied opinions — essential to making the right decision,” Leebron said. “As you might expect, there is a wide range of opinions on the statue and various alternatives have been suggested for addressing the history behind it, which is why it’s important to approach this issue thoughtfully.”

In the meantime, Rice, where 5% of students are Black, announced a new diversity training and is piloting a diversity course this spring. Rice also hired its first vice provost for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Never-ending diversity committees

Texas students agitating for change said their patience is wearing thin.

“For every action that the university takes, there has to be like a committee, and then another committee to verify that committee and we’re just like in the cycle of committees,” said Alcess Nonot, a senior at UT-Austin and president of the UT Senate of College Councils.