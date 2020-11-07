Texas Silver-Haired Legislature outlines its priorities for new session

The Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, a volunteer organization of Texas seniors working to advocate for older Texans, has outlined its legislative priorities for the upcoming 87th Texas Legislative Session, which begins Jan. 12.

In a Zoom interview with The Eagle last month, some of the Silver-Haired Legislature’s leaders shared about the issues for which they will advocate, including offering Texans the chance to vote on the expansion of Medicaid and the expansion of broadband internet for rural Texans.

TSHL representatives explained in the interview that though many of those involved in the legislature engage in partisan activities in other aspects of their lives, TSHL is a nonpartisan organization. It was created by the 69th Texas Legislature and adopted on April 3, 1985.

“Our real focus is changing legislation for older Texans. That is our primary goal,” TSHL Speaker Rhonda Rogers said. “I really believe that we have a lot of issues that should not be partisan, and we should work together to get these things done. Most of our members are politically active and are in parties, but when we come together, we are nonpartisan.”

Rogers said the COVID-19 pandemic has further amplified the need for policy initiatives that will improve the lives of older Texans.