Texas Silver-Haired Legislature outlines its priorities for new session

The Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, a volunteer organization of Texas seniors working to advocate for older Texans, has outlined its legislative priorities for the upcoming 87th Texas Legislative Session, which begins Jan. 12.
In a Zoom interview with The Eagle last month, some of the Silver-Haired Legislature’s leaders shared about the issues for which they will advocate, including offering Texans the chance to vote on the expansion of Medicaid and the expansion of broadband internet for rural Texans.
TSHL representatives explained in the interview that though many of those involved in the legislature engage in partisan activities in other aspects of their lives, TSHL is a nonpartisan organization. It was created by the 69th Texas Legislature and adopted on April 3, 1985.
“Our real focus is changing legislation for older Texans. That is our primary goal,” TSHL Speaker Rhonda Rogers said. “I really believe that we have a lot of issues that should not be partisan, and we should work together to get these things done. Most of our members are politically active and are in parties, but when we come together, we are nonpartisan.”
Rogers said the COVID-19 pandemic has further amplified the need for policy initiatives that will improve the lives of older Texans.
“COVID has particularly affected seniors, and we are working getting some of those issues that we have had on our table long-term to actually get them passed this legislative session. Telemedicine, broadband expansion, rural health care — all of those have really been pointed out in the last several months.”
The vision of the legislature is that “the applied wisdom, energy and experience of aging will improve the lives of Texans through education, knowledge and involvement in legislation and governmental affairs.” Rogers said that in the past 35 years, the TSHL has directly or indirectly influenced bills that became law, including 13 resolutions that were fully or partially enacted in the 2019 Texas Legislative session.
Bryan resident Perry Slagle is one of the Brazos Valley’s representatives in the TSHL.
“We work to represent seniors,” Slagle said. “We hope to get as many of these particular proposals into legislation as possible under the current budgetary limitations facing the state right now. That’s what we’re working towards — getting these into actual legislation.”
Scott Christiansen, a representative from Hilltop Lakes, said the TSHL doesn’t limit itself to a particular subset of issues. Health care-related issues will be a high priority as they work to get legislation passed by state government in Austin,“People have their own specialties, but we cover everything from health care, retirement security, protection against fraud and abuse — we cover the whole gamut of the issues that are very meaningful to all of us as we age,” Christiansen said, adding that the legislature defines “senior” as people 60 and older.
The TSHL’s biannual session, which was originally scheduled to take place in early May, was postponed until late July and held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During their July session, a group of about 55 legislators selected 54 resolutions for their platform, including a top 10 set of initiatives, according to Communications Chair Linda Timmerman. She said the TSHL’s process of voting on and choosing top issues mirrors that of the Texas Legislature’s processes.
Among the top issues, the TSHL will push for increasing telemedicine access for seniors and support evidence-based testing of cannabis and allowing licensed physicians to legally prescribe medical cannabis.
Timmerman said that the TSHL kept in mind the COVID-related financial and budgeting challenges the state’s legislative bodies will face.
TSHL members communicate frequently with Texas lawmakers, work on legislation and, at times, testify before legislative committees. Due to the pandemic, written communication with lawmakers and video conferencing have both been heavily used.
“We are not a spectator sport. We work,” Rogers said.
To learn more about the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, visit www.txshl.org.
