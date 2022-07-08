Texas sees largest weekly drop in gas prices since the start of 2022

The pain at the pump has lessened somewhat for Bryan-College Station residents.

The largest weekly decline in gas prices since the start of the year was reported this week, dropping 21 cents per gallon on average week-to-week for regular unleaded fuel locally, according to AAA Texas.

“We have seen the price of crude oil dropping in relative terms over the last few days, few weeks," Joshua Zuber, a media spokesperson with AAA of Houston, said Friday. "It looks like the U.S. benchmark shot up [Thursday] back over $100 a barrel. We had a slight dip in demand [for gas] earlier a few weeks ago in mid-June and into late June there were still strong numbers but a slight dip.

“That may have caused prices to drop not only in the oil market, but then subsequently that trickles down to what we pay at the pump. However, over the Independence Day weekend, AAA had been forecasting a very strong number of folks who will be driving to their destination and that is reflected in the Energy Information Administration’s nationwide data, shooting back up above $9 million barrels for the daily average.”

In Bryan-College Station, as of Friday, the average gas price for regular unleaded was $4.32, 11 centers lower than a day earlier. A week ago, the gas price average was $4.53; and a month ago it was $4.62, according to gasprices.aaa.com. The prices peaked at $4.69 for regular unleaded and $5.37 for diesel. A year ago, the average gas prices were $2.80 and $2.96, respectively, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Statewide, as of Friday, the average unleaded price was $4.29, slightly down from $4.33 on Thursday.

Zuber said questions will linger of how long these dips in gas prices will last or if they will continue to fluctuate.

“The answer is we don’t know,” he said. “We could see those prices continue to fluctuate … it has a lot to do with supply and demand. Demand has been strong and supply across the globe is tight because we are dealing with the war in Ukraine; a lot of countries choosing to ban and companies choosing to not purchase Russian oil, so we have a very tight supply for oil around the globe. So you have an equation there for elevated gasoline prices.”

Even though there is uncertainty in the market right now, Zuber said he is confident prices will remain elevated, compared to where Texas was last year.

Jim Gaines, a research economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M, said there is no telling what is going to happen with gas prices, but that the biggest problem is not the production of oil but the refining.

“It is the capacity of the refiners of making the gas out of the oil, and that just doesn’t seem to have any consistency to it," he said. "It is just really difficult to figure out what gas prices are going to do within narrower ranges. I have no idea why gas prices decreased over the Fourth of July weekend. It doesn’t make any sense because you would think that there would be a lot of traffic out and people buying a lot of gas which would run the price up, but it didn’t happen.”

Gaines said it is not a matter of who is driving and who isn’t, but that the sudden decrease in gas prices may have to do with the energy industry and the cost of producing oil, transporting the oil in the mid-market level and the refining.

“The last I read, the real problem in the energy for gasoline and diesel fuel prices at the pump has more to do with refining, the cost of refining, the loss capacity in refining,” he said. “We just aren’t producing as many millions of barrels of gasoline out of the other end of the refineries that are going to the gas stations as we used to.”

Jeff Spath, a professor at Texas A&M Petroleum and Engineering Department, said the decline in gas prices is expected.

“There is always a week or so lag between the global oil price and the reflection of that oil price at the pump, and that is because of the refining process in between. Oil is traded as a very raw commodity and when it drops, it doesn’t drop immediately,” he said. “It has to take the ... raw commodity through the refining process, through the shipping to the gas stations, and then the other reason is when a corner gas station buys gas from a supplier, they buy it in huge volumes and so if they buy it at $5 a gallon, they are going to have to sell that for $5.10 until that volume runs out, and that takes days … but it is not instantaneous.”

Oil prices are set globally, Spath said, meaning when the global price falls, a day or two later the refiners will see that drop in price.

“This is very normal and expected, this latency of about a week between the drop in oil price and the drop at the corner [gas station],” he said. “The driving season is upon us. The demand is going up but opposing the increase and demand, and people start saying ‘I can’t afford to fill up my tank and drive to Florida.’”

In the event of a gas boycott, Spath said it would not be sufficient to change gas prices. Newsweek reported June 27 that a viral online call for a gas boycott circulated on the TikTok app, with participating users calling on consumers to not buy gas from July 3-5. The date range was chosen to coincide with the Fourth of July, since extended holiday weekends are usually a time for traveling and gas prices may rise accordingly, the article stated. One video in the trend, which was posted June 16, has been viewed over 14 million times; with the topic overall generating over 400 million views across the platform, the article stated.

“There are so many other [fuel] users for jets, farmers and other sources of demand that would delude the public … there is all of these things that [show] boycotts are an impossibility,” Spath said. “So, if the public got together and said ‘Hey we are not going to buy gas and we are going to boycott’ … it is not sufficient to alter gas prices.”