Texas Renaissance Festival concludes its 47th season

A Celtic Christmas that featured Father Christmas, Mother Christmas and all the Christmas Elves were joined in full by knights, pirates, barbarians, Vikings, fairies as well as heroes and villains from all over as the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission concluded its 47th season last weekend.

The festival featured eight themed weekends that kicked off Oct. 9 starting with Oktoberfest, followed by 1001 Dreams, Pirate Adventure, All Hallows Eve, Heroes and Villains, Barbarian Invasion, Highland Fling and ended with Celtic Christmas on Sunday. The 2020 festival was limited to 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it returned full force this year with 472,148 patrons eager to explore the marketplace, chow down on a giant turkey leg or watch knights duel for supremacy in the ring.

“They were very fun loving and really missed the festival,” general manager Jeff Baldwin said of festival attendees. “A lot of our guests weren’t able to come in 2020, but they certainly made up for lost time this year. All the entertainers said it was a great year. All the vendors said it was a fabulous year. I think, all in all, participants and patrons all had a wonderful season.”

To make the festival go off without a hitch this year, Baldwin said employees had to either be vaccinated or tested weekly.