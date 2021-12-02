Texas Renaissance Festival concludes its 47th season

A Celtic Christmas that featured Father Christmas, Mother Christmas and all the Christmas Elves were joined in full by knights, pirates, barbarians, Vikings, fairies as well as heroes and villains from all over as the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission concluded its 47th season last weekend.
The festival featured eight themed weekends that kicked off Oct. 9 starting with Oktoberfest, followed by 1001 Dreams, Pirate Adventure, All Hallows Eve, Heroes and Villains, Barbarian Invasion, Highland Fling and ended with Celtic Christmas on Sunday. The 2020 festival was limited to 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it returned full force this year with 472,148 patrons eager to explore the marketplace, chow down on a giant turkey leg or watch knights duel for supremacy in the ring.
“They were very fun loving and really missed the festival,” general manager Jeff Baldwin said of festival attendees. “A lot of our guests weren’t able to come in 2020, but they certainly made up for lost time this year. All the entertainers said it was a great year. All the vendors said it was a fabulous year. I think, all in all, participants and patrons all had a wonderful season.”
To make the festival go off without a hitch this year, Baldwin said employees had to either be vaccinated or tested weekly.
“The festival is such a personal thing," he said. "It’s all about that one-on-one interaction between participants and guests. We found a way to get around that and make it safe, but really and truly it's making contact with strangers that makes this experience so special and out of the norm than going to any other amusement park across the country.”
Depending on the theme of the week, people were dressed as fairies, barbarians, anime characters, dragons, unicorns and knights or even heroes such as Spider-Man. While in previous years Pirate Adventure had been the most popular theme of the festival, Baldwin said Barbarian Invasion took the crown this year.
“This year on Barbarian Invasion the weather was perfect,” he said. “There are some themes, costume-wise that are more popular than others. Barbarians, pirates, Scottish, all of those, depending on the weather can be our most popular themes.”
The 47th season introduced several new vendors and booths such as Odin’s table, Wyrmwood Public House and escape rooms. A new area, Del Lago, also was added near the jousting arena that featured new vendors as well.
“We had a new act joining us this year, Theatre of Fools, who does the wacky chicken show; we had a couple of new rides such as the big rocking horse and DaVinci’s flying machines,” said Baldwin. “We’re always trying to add at least a small percentage of new things to entice the audience back.”
Baldwin said this year's most popular attraction, according to exit surveys, was the wide variety of food.
“We’ve got food from all over the world,” he said. “There are hundreds and hundreds of different things you can eat. You can go on a round-the-world culinary tour here from Spain to England to Poland to Germany. It’s a part of the full experience. There’s food, there’s shows, there’s shopping and then there’s games and rides.”
As the 48th season approaches, the festival is looking to expand upon the campground by adding more glamping and cabins and exploring RV hookups option. They are also looking to improve cellular service for guests.
According to a press release, the festival concluded with 4,101 participants, 3,400 performances, 54,812 campground attendants, 58 weddings, 69,899 turkey legs consumed, approximately 27,214 steps to walk the entire village, an average of 13,299 steps walked by a guest during a festival day, and 10,557 fireworks set off.