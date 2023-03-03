Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will visit Brazos Christian School on Tuesday as a part of the Parent Empowerment Coalition’s tour.

Tuesday’s Parent Empowerment Night will highlight the Bryan school and dive into the parent empowerment discussion with Abbott serving as special gust speaker, the coalition’s website said.

During the 88th Texas legislative session, the Republican has shown support of parents advocating for their children, including where they believe their child will receive the best education — whether it's at a public or private school — Abbott’s press office said following his recent visit to Temple’s Central Texas Christian School on Feb. 20.

“Governor Greg Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year, and we’re honored to host him as our special guest speaker at the Parent Empowerment Night,” the coalition’s website said.

The free event will run from 6-7 p.m., with doors open at 5:30 p.m. Brazos Christian School is located at 3000 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

To register for Parent Empowerment Night, visit texaspolicy.com/events/parent-empowerment-tour-bryan-tx.