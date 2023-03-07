At a time when school choice and school finance are at the peak of the 88th Texas legislative session conversation, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been making his rounds to Texas private schools to advocate for a school voucher program.

Abbott visited Brazos Christian School in Bryan on Tuesday night to do just that as a special guest speaker for the Parent Empowerment Coalition’s Parent Empowerment Tour.

Joining him on stage were Rep. John Raney, R-College Station, Mary Drogin, campaign director at Next Generation Texas, and Brazos Christian School Headmaster Jeff McMaster.

The crowd gave Abbott a standing ovation as he made his way to a podium adorned with a plaque that read “Parents Matter.” Abbott made the point that if it is not the parents making decisions about their child’s education, then it falls on the government to decide.

“Our country is premised on freedom … parents deserve the freedom to choose the best education pathway for their child,” he said. “That is what we’re here to do tonight.”

A product of public education himself, Abbott said he seeks to do what is best for both private and public schools.

“Let me emphasis something that I could not overemphasize: I am a staunchly, strong proponent of our public schools,” Abbott said. “Our public schools are essential for the state of Texas to be able to succeed.”

During his time as governor, Abbott said he has provided more funding for public education and teacher pay raises than any other Texas governor. He added that per student funding is at an all-time high.

“This session, regardless of what happens with school choice … we’re going to add even more money for public education including more money for teacher pay raises this session,” Abbott said.

He talked the crowd through a few examples of people who had left the public education system and also spoke to the outrage some parents feel in regard to a “woke agenda” being introduced in schools. While many parents are happy with their children’s public school education, others are angry, he said.

“In urban areas, suburban areas and rural areas, parents are angry about the woke agenda that’s being forced on their children in their schools,” Abbott said. “Our schools are for education, not indoctrination.”

In addition to school choice, Abbott said he is an advocate for parental access to their student’s school curriculum and libraries. Through his proposed Parental Bill of Rights, parents would gain said access.

“No one knows what’s better for a child’s success than their parents,” he said. “Parents matter and parents deserve the freedom to be able to choose the education they believe is best for their child.”

The way to change it? School choice through state-funded Education Savings Accounts (ESA), Abbott said. Stating that he has already formed the ESA program for special needs students and seen success from it, this is his effort to expand the program for all students.

Abbott also addressed concerns about school vouchers, or taxpayer-funded subsidies, defunding public schools without any accountability measures in place.

“Under this school choice program, all public schools will be fully funded for every student, and accountability measures will apply to any school that receives this funding just like they apply to public schools,” Abbott said.

He added that he made this an emergency item for this legislative session to demonstrate his dedication to making Texas No. 1 in education.

“Our vision must be one thing; our vision must be to make sure that our students rank number one in the United States of America as the best educated students in this country,” Abbott said.

Ellen Palomo has two children, a fourth grader and an eighth grader, who attend Brazos Christian School. Recognizing that sending a child to private school comes at a cost, Palomo said she is grateful to have had the power to make the decision.

“We’re thankful that we live in a country and state that recognizes that the people who should be making education decisions for their children are parents,” Palomo said.

Following Palomo’s remarks, Raney stepped to the podium to introduce Abbott. With a daughter and a wife who is a former teacher, Raney said Abbott “understands the value of a good education and the importance of giving parents control over their children’s education.”

McMaster opened the event with a few remarks about Brazos Christian School.

“We’re here to serve, specifically, a small subset of families who value a quality education and the opportunity to do that in a place where we can have open and intentional and purposeful conversations about what it means to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ,” McMaster said.

Recognizing that this model of education is not made for everyone, McMaster said he values public education as a choice for parents to make for their children.

“As a private Christian school in this community, we are not antagonistic to public schools; in fact, we value public schools in our community because not every student is a good fit for Brazos Christian School,” McMaster said.

Drogin rounded out the event by outlining the four pillars of parent empowerment: 1) transparency; 2) quality; 3) respect; and 4) choice. Transparency appeals to Abbott’s point about parents knowing exactly what their child is learning, and quality relates to Abbott’s challenge to make Texas a place where high-quality education is accessible to all students.

Respect and choice both relate to parents and their right to be respected and to have the ability to choose what is best for their child in the world of education.

“If at any moment any parent in the state of Texas is not given transparency, quality and respect, they must — it is their right — to be given a choice,” Drogin said.

To follow the Texas legislative session, visit house.texas.gov/.