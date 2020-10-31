Texas approaching two decades of daily traffic fatalities

On average, 10 people die each day on the roads statewide. One July day brought 19 traffic fatalities. One day in August saw 17 traffic fatalities, and last month’s daily high was 16 traffic fatalities.

There have been 181 fatal crashes in Brazos County since 2010, according to the state’s Crash Record Information System. The records list 31 as related to distracted driving and five related to cellphone use. Forty-three were related to alcohol, 47 happened at intersections and six happened in work zones. Thirty were a result of speeding, according to the data.

The fewest Brazos County traffic fatalities in a single year this past decade came in 2010, with 11; 2017 had the most for a single year, at 26 fatalities. This year has seen 13 traffic fatalities in the county so far, on track for a fairly typical total compared to recent years.

“Twenty-three counties last year had zero fatalities, so it is possible,” Ryan said.

She said the Dallas metro area was the only major metro area in the state that saw fatalities decline from 2018 to 2019. Houston, San Antonio and Austin saw increases, and Fort Worth remained more or less the same.