Texas A&M's Student Bonfire to be livestreamed
Texas A&M's Student Bonfire to be livestreamed

Student Bonfire burns
Dion C. McInnis, 03

Texas A&M's annual tradition of Bonfire will be held Nov. 24, but the event will not be open to the public due to COVID-19, organizers announced Wednesday.

Burn night will be livestreamed for free on TexAgs.

"We hope that the Undying Flame will motivate all of you through the balance of 2020, and that our efforts since November 2019 will reflect well on Aggies everywhere," organizers wrote in a post.

Due to Bonfire becoming a virtual event, organizers said there will be revenue lost from burn night. To learn more about supporting Bonfire, visit http://studentbonfire.com/support.

