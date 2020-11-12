Texas A&M's Student Bonfire to be livestreamed

Texas A&M's annual tradition of Bonfire will be held Nov. 24, but the event will not be open to the public due to COVID-19, organizers announced Wednesday.

Burn night will be livestreamed for free on TexAgs.

After meeting with local officials, taking into account the current conditions with respect to COVID, and the implications of Thanksgiving holiday travel, Burn Night will be Tuesday, November 24. Burn will be streamed live for free on @TexAgs. pic.twitter.com/La42mEbSIW — Student Bonfire (@StudentBonfire) November 11, 2020

"We hope that the Undying Flame will motivate all of you through the balance of 2020, and that our efforts since November 2019 will reflect well on Aggies everywhere," organizers wrote in a post.

Due to Bonfire becoming a virtual event, organizers said there will be revenue lost from burn night. To learn more about supporting Bonfire, visit http://studentbonfire.com/support.