Texas A&M's Silver Taps ceremony returns to Academic Plaza

Osborn said that the families of the nine students who were remembered at the September and October ceremonies were invited to attend tonight’s event since they did not get to participate in an in-person ceremony. Osborn said that as of early Monday afternoon, three of those nine families said they will be in attendance.

The decision to move back on campus was made after officials reviewed COVID-19 related data that was collected over the past two months. Osborn said that Traditions Council leaders also leaned heavily on feedback from families to see what they were most comfortable with.

Osborn said seeing football games being held at A&M without huge spikes in local COVID-19 cases was an encouraging factor. He said Traditions Council received feedback from groups that are hosting in-person events to learn how to keep Silver Taps safe.

Traditions Council members will be stationed around the Academic Plaza reminding people to physically distance from each other and to wear their masks.

People can write digital letters of condolences to the families through an online link available on Traditions Council social media posts. Physical letters are also available today at an unstaffed drop box in Academic Plaza.