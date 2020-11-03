Texas A&M's Silver Taps ceremony returns to Academic Plaza

Texas A&M University’s Silver Taps ceremony will return to the campus’ Academic Plaza today following virtual ceremonies in September and October.
Attendees are asked to physically distance from each other and wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The solemn event is a campus tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April to remember students who have died. It features the Ross Volunteers and the Corps of Cadets buglers. Families of those who died are invited to attend; Aggies in the community silently gather at 10:30 p.m. in the plaza for the event.
The ceremony was moved to a virtual format for the past two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Osborn, A&M student and Traditions Council chair, said Silver Taps typically brings in a crowd of 2,000 people, but he expects today’s event to be smaller since a virtual option will still be offered and some students are attending classes online in their hometowns.
“It’s really heartening to see us be able to return this tradition to the form it’s been held in since its inception,” he said. “It’s great that we’re able to bring this back to Texas A&M, because I think now more than ever that sense of community is really important for people.”
Late students Omari ZaReiq Loydrake and Erin Noel Novak will be the two people honored tonight.
Osborn said that the families of the nine students who were remembered at the September and October ceremonies were invited to attend tonight’s event since they did not get to participate in an in-person ceremony. Osborn said that as of early Monday afternoon, three of those nine families said they will be in attendance.
The decision to move back on campus was made after officials reviewed COVID-19 related data that was collected over the past two months. Osborn said that Traditions Council leaders also leaned heavily on feedback from families to see what they were most comfortable with.
Osborn said seeing football games being held at A&M without huge spikes in local COVID-19 cases was an encouraging factor. He said Traditions Council received feedback from groups that are hosting in-person events to learn how to keep Silver Taps safe.
Traditions Council members will be stationed around the Academic Plaza reminding people to physically distance from each other and to wear their masks.
People can write digital letters of condolences to the families through an online link available on Traditions Council social media posts. Physical letters are also available today at an unstaffed drop box in Academic Plaza.
Traditions Council is aiming to keep Silver Taps in person for the rest of the year, but Osborn said that could change.
“Like everything with the university, it is to a degree being played by ear,” he said. “If we have a huge jump in cases, we’ll listen to local guidance, university guidance and make a change if a change has to be made from there.”
