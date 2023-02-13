What better way to celebrate those you love on Valentine’s Day than with a special serenade?

Residents of the Parc Retirement Community at Traditions in Bryan were treated to “Singing Valentines” by three women of the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus on Monday with five classic love songs.

Jaicee Blair, Texas A&M Class of ’23 was one of the three singers and said during the serenade she felt nostalgic to be able to sing to them in person.

“I know a lot of them know some of our songs, so it was really sweet seeing them sing along and to see the joy on their faces, just as a small little act of kindness that we can do for them.”

The five love songs the chorus sang to the groups in Memory Care and Assisted Living were: Let Me Call You Sweetheart, Love Me Tender, Baby Face, You are My Sunshine and Til There Was You.

Blair said she was also reminded of her grandparents, and her great grandparents who have passed on.

“It reminded me especially of my great grandmothers and the love that they showed me. And even though they didn’t go to A&M, I know that anytime I or a family member would sing for them it always instantly lifted their spirits,” she said. “I know if someone came and sang to me it when I am older, it would absolutely make my day.”

Of the crowd of residents who sat in to hear the serene voices of the women’s chorus were Linda and Robert Lane of Austin, who have been married for 30 years and said they can’t wait to spend another Valentine’s Day together.

Music is what brought them together, Linda, 76, said after she started taking dance lessons and met Robert, 94, at a birthday party dance.

“We were sitting at the same table and you asked me to dance,” Linda told Robert after the serenade. “And we danced quite a bit that night, didn’t we?”

Robert smiled as he held Linda’s hand. Linda said she fondly remembers their previous Valentine’s Day ventures together as Robert often bought her flowers, even if it wasn’t a special occasion.

“He was so thoughtful, and we always exchanged meaningful cards and we keep them,” she recalled. “He says, ‘I love you’ every time whenever we are together. And we love each other more now than we did when we were married.”

Linda and Robert both agreed they enjoyed seeing the students perform, and despite not being Aggies themselves, Linda said they have a granddaughter and nephew who are Aggies and she is very proud of them.

Jill Steco, wellness and engagement director for the Parc Retirement Community, said it makes such a difference for these retirees to hear songs that are familiar to them.

“It was songs from their era and it is reminiscent of good time, loved ones and plays that they attended and all of that is meaningful especially in a memory care situation,” she said. “Many of our residents are Aggies and to see the Aggies come and sing for them is very heartwarming to them.”

One of the other singers was Aspen Mokry, Texas A&M Class of ’25, and she said as she was singing it reminded her why they perform because she could see a real direct impact.

“It is nice bonding thing because that could be us one day. We could be those older Ags getting visited by the new army and the new young women in chorus or just any Aggie musicians,” she said. “It is a nice kind of uniting thing for the community to be able to know that hopefully in the future when we are in our old age, or ever in a time of need, that we can count on the 12th Man to lift us up.”

Noelle Weisz, Texas A&M Class of ’24, was the third singer of the chorus and said she hopes that the residents have a little bit of Valentine’s Day love and spirit in their heart and that the songs are in their thoughts the rest of the week.

“I think the impact of singing is really just connecting who you are singing for,” she said. “When we do big concerts it is great to know people are out there and enjoying our music, but with Singing Valentines, you get to look them in the eyes and see the joy that it’s bringing them.”

Another couple who enjoyed hearing the love songs was Latham and Gail Boone of Navasota, who have been married for 53 years.

Gail, 80, was seen humming and singing the tunes and Latham, 83, said he knew it reminded her of the time she spent as a Sweet Adeline of the Houston Horizon Chorus.

“Gail used to sing in a chorus in Bryan-College Station,” Latham said. “She loves to sing and she still tries to sing along to the music.”

Latham said he thought it was sweet of the women’s chorus to serenade them and he remembered a special Valentine’s Day date he spent with Gail long ago.

“One time we had a little travel trailer in front of our house and I had gone out earlier and got some Chinese food to put it in there ready to eat,” he recalled. “So we went out the door and instead of going to the car, I took her to the travel trailer and I had music going and the food was there so it was a little romantic evening and a surprise.”

They met while Gail was working for an oil company and Latham was going to law school and was in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Both the Lane and Boone couples said the key to a lasting marriage is to listen to each other, care for one another’s feelings and interests, and never go to bed angry and always hold hands.

There are currently 83 members in the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus. Their spring concert will be held on April 29 at Texas A&M’s Rudder Theater. To purchase tickets, visit wchorus.tamu.edu/performance-calendar.