Texas A&M welcomes Reveille X to campus

Texas A&M University announced the selection of Reveille X on Friday after a selection process that spanned over a year and a half.

The breeders of the soon-to-be mascot gave over the 18-month-old collie from Topeka, Kansas, to A&M officials during a private ceremony at the Sanders Corps of Cadets Center on Friday morning.

The soon-to-be Reveille X will take over for Reveille IX in May following the Corps of Cadets Final Review.

This spring, Reveille X will shadow Reveille IX to be trained as A&M's next mascot. Colton Ray, who served as Reveille IX's handler last year, will be the main person working with Reveille X during her training.

“We need to give the candidate time to acclimate, to get used to campus, the number of people she will be exposed to on a daily basis, to living in the dorms and the demands of the schedule that will come with her being Reveille X,” said Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez, who is commandant of the Corps of Cadets, in a release.

A&M officials are asking people to refrain from requesting photos with Reveille X or approaching her while she is being trained this spring, adding Reveille IX will still be available for photos and visits if available.