The Texas A&M University System will provide access to free COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff at system campuses this fall.
The A&M System announced a deal with California-based company Curative, Inc. that will send around 15,000 test kits to system campuses each month.
Each campus will have a central location for the testing, which will consist of a mouth swab, according to a press release. Testing could start as early as late this week. A&M said Curative has committed to turning around lab results within 30 hours from when the sample arrives at the lab.
“Ensuring the health and safety of our students is our top priority,” A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said in the release. “Facilitating increased accessibility and availability of COVID-19 testing will help us mitigate the spread and help to protect each other by taking preventative and proactive measures.”
Although tests will be free, those who have insurance are encouraged to use their primary care physician to access the test so that the test can be paid for by insurance. The on-campus tests will not be available to the general public and those wishing to be tested must register online.
