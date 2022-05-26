Texas A&M University System and AT&T launch 5G research testbeds on RELLIS Campus

The Texas A&M University System and AT&T officially launched 5G technology research testbeds on the RELLIS Campus on Thursday after five demonstrations showcased how 5G can help power innovations and support defense, public safety, transportation, energy, industry and agriculture applications.

The research testbeds will be located on the RELLS Campus and serve as one of the large-scale testing and evaluation sites for five of the Department of Defense’s eleven modernization priorities: hypersonic, artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber security and directed energy, according to Kelly Templin, RELLIS Campus director.

“This is the latest in the series of unique developments here in RELLIS. The 5G Research testbed joins the center for infrastructure renewal and TTI world headquarters, the Academic Alliance, the Bush Combat Development Complex, the Innovation Proving Ground, and soon the Ballistic, Aero-Optics and Materials Facility where we will test devices up to 15 times the speed of sound,” he said.

John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, “christened” one of the 5G towers on site with a bottle of champagne. He said he was excited about the infinite possibilities the 5G research testbeds will have.

“This is going to be RELLIS 2.0,” he said. “This a huge opportunity for Texas-based industries and we can do some really amazing things, not just with agriculture and medicine, and health care but you will see how this will expand to broadband and all over the state of Texas with some of the innovative things they are doing.”

The term 5G is shorthand for the fifth generation of wireless network, according to Brad Hoover, RELLIS Campus chief information officer, who said the innovations that will be employed at the site will be life changing.

“When we started this journey a few years ago we knew we had to find a vendor who could bring two things to the table — one, credibility with our customers and the capability to provide a 5G testbed that didn’t exist anywhere else in the country … we found that with AT&T,” he said.

AT&T worked with RELLIS on the new testbed’s installation, which includes about one mile, or 800-900 acres, of contiguous area for testing research projects, Hoover said, and an additional 1.5 miles will be opened by the end of this year.

Sarita Rao, AT&T senior vice president for integrated and partner solutions, said this has been in the making for the last two years.

“We have had a great partnership with Texas A&M so it is nice to see it come to life,” she said. “For the capabilities of 5G, we don’t even know what is yet to come, there are so many possibilities.”

Hoover also said funds through the Texas Legislature were a major factor in getting the testbeds. He thanked State Rep. John Raney for House District 14, who was also in attendance.

“I am not an engineer, but this sounds fantastic," Raney said. "All the things that are going to be brought to Bryan-College Station, and all of the industry that is going to come to College Station, all of that will be great."

There were five demonstrations at the launch that showed how 5G could be used to benefit multiple areas of society. One of the demonstrations was a showcase of precision farming, which showcased how food prices could potentially drop as crop yields grow and costs are trimmed by data-gathering through drones.

Another demonstration was for a medical emergency response team which demonstrated how paramedics at a scene could continuously stream, share live footage and vitals to consult with ER doctors en route to the hospital. During this demonstration, a car had hit a pole with a person inside, per the simulation, medics responded to the scene with cameras in the ambulance and on their person to capture what was happening in real time.

The final demonstration showcased a target tracking surveillance network through autonomous vehicle communication through 5G, which showed the potential of military commanders being able to use more effective and quick communication systems in action.

The 5G research testbed is currently located on the runways of the campus in a restricted area, where different companies can utilize the facility for testing, Hoover said.

“Phase two will be on two runways over and we have eight 5G towers in total for now, but we are planning test track construction and we will build more towers as the project grows,” he said.

The first Texas A&M System state agencies to access the testbeds will include Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. Companies outside of A&M also will be able to access the facilities, according to Hoover.

