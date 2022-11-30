Texas A&M University choirs prepare for Holiday Spirit of Aggieland performance

People of all ages are can hear a chorus of Christmas melodies during the Holiday Spirit of Aggieland — hosted by the Texas A&M University Choral Activities — at 3 p.m. Sunday at Rudder Auditorium, where three choirs will sing classic Christmas songs.

Texas A&M Choral Activities choirs include the Century Singers, the Singing Cadets and the Women’s Chorus; each choir contains a small ensemble within the group.

Texas A&M senior Caroline Cordova, president of the Women’s Chorus, joined the group as a sophomore and said she has been singing since she was 5 years old.

“My first ever choir was my church choir, and I kept participating in choir through high school,” she said. “I told myself that I would join one of the choirs at A&M when I came into school, and I was planning on doing it after my first semester and then COVID hit unfortunately. So I forced myself to kind of push myself out there to find a group and I found one, and it is the best group ever and I love it very much.”

Cordova said she is ready to perform for the fourth time with her group and hopes that people who come to the concert are able to find their holiday spirit.

“As you get a little older you kind of don’t sense the holiday spirit as much as you did when you were a kid,” she said. “I hope that when people come hear us sing it is kind of an opening for the spirit and the holiday coming near, and that it kind of jumpstarts the December month and gives them something to look forward to and be excited about.”

David Kipp, director of Choral Activities for the last 28 years, oversees more than 250 students in the three choirs. There are over 100 Century Singers, over 80 students in Women’s Chorus, and 60-plus in Singing Cadets, he said.

“You are going to hear very familiar Christmas carols and songs that you would expect to hear if you came to a holiday concert,” he said. “One of the things I’m looking forward to with the Singing Cadets is they are doing a piece entitled ‘Stay With Us’ that is just a very gorgeous melodic piece; and then we will finish with ‘Carol of the Bells’ which are two way different extremes but are a celebration of bells and will be fun.”

Kipp said the groups have a violinist on different songs and two pianists who will play at the same time on the same piano during the concert. He said he enjoys making beautiful music with students and helping them connect to choral traditions.

“I was just rehearsing on our final piece, the Hallelujah Chorus, and talking to them about how it relates and thinking about what the composer might have been thinking,” he said Wednesday. “What I find is when I connect them to the music and get them to a point where it touches their hearts and it means something to them; then I find when they sing it, that naturally conveys to the audience.”

Texas A&M senior Isaac Harris, president of the Singing Cadets, said one of the things he enjoys most about the group is the brotherhood aspect.

“It is our all-male group on campus and with that comes a lot of ease because you can look around and know that all of these guys here are your brothers, and they are all looking out for each other and trying to develop,” he said. “Going from high school to college and then realizing, ‘I have to get a job, I have to move out and be on my own’ and that is kind of intimidating at times, but these guys help you figure it all out.”

Harris said his job as president is to make sure performances work well and the group remains organized.

“This year the Singing Cadets are singing a version of 'Carol of the Bells' that has been a lot more work then I think most of us thought at first, because we thought ‘OK, that is a classic,’” he said. “But there are some parts in this song that were a little harder because each voice part is doing something different, and it all seems kind of jumbled together and it kind of resolves at one point, so it is very nice.”

Kipp said despite the university not having a music major, he appreciates impacting students' lives with music.

“Music is something they get to enjoy being a part of and being able to have the ability to see the growth of individual students,” he said. “Seeing them coming in as freshmen and they may be timid or shy and are homesick, and we see four years later down the road what wonderful leaders they are and how they matured and have grown over these years. We get to have [that] experience working with them at Texas A&M.”

Tickets are available through the Memorial Student Center Box Office for $8 in advance, $10 at the door and free for students with a valid student ID.

To purchase tickets, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu or call 845-1234.

For more information, visit choralactivities.tamu.edu.

Rudder Auditorium is located at 401 Joe Routt Boulevard on the Texas A&M campus in College Station.