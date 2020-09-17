Texas A&M to revisit tailgate ban after first home football game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M will revisit its ban on tailgating after the first game of the season, the university announced as part of its updated game day protocols released Thursday.

“We want to see how that goes and see how the stadium operations go before we make any changes,” said Michael Thompson, A&M’s deputy athletic director, at an event hosted by the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association Wednesday night at the Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center.

A&M President Michael K. Young said at Monday’s Faculty Senate meeting that no tailgating would be allowed on the A&M campus for the first game. As part of the restriction, A&M officials said no tents or grills will be permitted on-campus and Aggie Park and other grass areas will be closed to fans next weekend when the Aggies host Vanderbilt in their season opener.

“Will there be people come in a car and come together and stay by their car and, I hate to say the word tailgate, but tailgate?,” Thompson said. “Sure, and that’s not the intent of what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to limit the big-event tents and things like that.”

The next A&M home game is Oct. 10 when the Aggies play Florida. A&M will host five home football games this season in its revised 10-game, conference-only schedule.