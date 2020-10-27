Texas A&M to lead $100M research for hypersonic flight

The announcement comes at a time when Texas A&M — along with the University of Texas System and other universities in the state — is working with the Austin-based Army Futures Command to help modernize the U.S. military. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy visited the RELLIS Campus Sept. 30 and viewed construction underway at the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex.

The forthcoming RELLIS Campus complex will include a hypersonic and directed energy testing range called BAM, which stands for ballistic, aero-optics and materials. McCarthy told reporters in September that BAM would be one of only four locations in the country with its research and testing capabilities, which will include long-range precision firing capacity.

“When we look to states such as Texas, we see incredible support. They understand the importance of these technology areas for our warfighter partners and frankly, they’ve risen to the challenge,” Lewis said Monday. “Texas A&M is also doing some really impressive research across our priorities.”

In an A&M System press release, Texas A&M officials celebrated the consortium announcement.