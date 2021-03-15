Texas A&M to implement mandatory COVID-19 testing for certain students

Texas A&M University is implementing mandatory COVID-19 testing for certain student groups beginning next week.

All students who live in on-campus housing will be required to take a test March 23-24. All student employees who work on-campus or the Health Science Center buildings will be required to take a test March 25-29. All students taking classes that are only offered face-to-face will be required to take a test March 29-April 2.

“We are seeing a dramatic uptick at some campuses nationally and want to do all we can to reduce risk of similar spread here,” said Shawn Gibbs, dean of the School of Public Health at Texas A&M, in a release. “One more round of mandatory testing this semester will help us quickly isolate students, slow spread, increase our odds for in-person athletic events, The Big Event, graduation ceremonies, and other student activities.”

A&M officials said this strategy worked effectively after an uptick in cases among students after Halloween weekend and the return to spring semester. A&M officials added St. Patrick's Day and a three-day holiday weekend, in place of a traditional Spring Break, are coming up, which is "a time when events known to have behaviors that contribute to the spread of the virus can take place."