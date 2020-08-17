Texas A&M to hold virtual Silver Taps this fall

Texas A&M announced Monday it will hold its tradition of Silver Taps virtually on the first Tuesday of the month, when needed, for the fall semester due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
The first virtual Silver Taps will be simulcast on Sept. 1 at 10:30 p.m. on KAMU and Texas A&M’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The September Silver Taps is slated to honor eight Aggies. The ceremony will feature the Ross Volunteers and Corps of Cadets buglers, salute honored families and friends and contain customized tributes to the fallen Aggies.
“We worked tirelessly to provide an outlet in which students can continue to honor their peers, and stand with the families and friends of our fallen Aggies,” said Noah Vaughn, A&M’s Traditions Council Silver Taps Chair, in a statement. “While the ceremony may look different this year, and may feel a little farther from the rustling leaves in Academic Plaza and the chiming of the bell tower, please know that it means all the same to the families of the honorees.”
Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.
“It is likely that our students have experienced the loss of loved ones — family members, friends at home — or know others who have experienced this type of loss since March when we were all last together in Aggieland,” said Anne Reber, A&M’s Dean of Student Life, in a statement. “During that time, our students may not have been able to honor those loved ones as they would have liked. Now that our students are returning to campus and our Texas A&M community, they will want to honor their peers who have also lost their lives as only they know how and that is through the tradition of Silver Taps.”
