Cutting-edge cancer research is expanding at Texas A&M University.

Through a five-year, $6 million grant awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, the Texas A&M University Health Science Center has earned the opportunity to establish a Texas Regional Excellence in Cancer Center.

This grant will allow the university to acquire infrastructure in three components, or facility cores, that will become resources for the entire campus community, according to Kenneth Ramos, executive director of the Texas A&M Health Institute of Biosciences and Technology. Ramos, who is also assistant vice chancellor for health services at The Texas A&M University System and director of the TREC Center, will provide all scientific and fiduciary oversight for the center.

One component is a Single Cell Data Analysis Core, which will be overseen by James Cai and will incorporate a new methodology that investigates function at the individual cell level, Ramos said.

Robert Chapkin, fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and Allen Endowed Chair in Nutrition and Chronic Disease Prevention, was named deputy director of the TREC Center and said this core is designed to explore cancer heterogeneity, or the differing risks and responses people have to interventions, as well as how to attack and deal with it so that people respond to preventives, interventions or therapeutics more effectively.

“It’s called precision medicine, personalized medicine, or, in my case, personalized nutrition,” Chapkin said. “And it’s here at Texas A&M University.”

Prior to the center’s creation, Chapkin said cancer research was a random process set across multiple colleges, so the TREC Center will make room for coordinated cancer biology research across the A&M campus. He added that it will also feed into the A&M System as a whole.

The second component is a Cancer Prevention Clinicogenomics Registry Core, which will be overseen by Rick Silva.

“This is essentially a registry of cancer patients that would be interested, willing and able to participate in research investigations into the different types of cancer that we investigate within the center,” Ramos said. “It pairs up biological samples of these individuals with electronic medical data and, as you can imagine, this becomes a tremendous resource for investigating ideology, progression, response to treatment and clinical outcomes of these individuals.”

What makes this registry unique is that the patient base that Texas A&M serves includes underserved populations, rural settings and patients who are typically underrepresented in clinical investigations, Ramos added.

The third component of the center includes an Administrative Core, mentoring teams and an evaluation program that monitors progress with Marcia Ory overseeing these evaluation efforts.

A recruitment committee will recruit senior investigators with expertise in the cancer research space [people from all academic units that have interest and relevance to medical cancer research] and partner with different colleges to facilitate and enable those recruitments to Texas A&M.

The team will focus on mentoring early career investigators in the cancer research space.

Four assistant professors — Sanjukta Chakraborty, Irtisha Singh, Shogo Sato and Shreya Raghavan — who are junior faculty members at Texas A&M will be mentored while serving as leaders for projects funded for two years, allowing them to nurture their cancer career paths, Chapkin said. Those mentors include Stephen Safe, distinguished professor of veterinary medicine; Nancy Huang, associate professor within the Texas A&M Health Institute of Biosciences and Technology; Weston Porter, professor of veterinary medicine; and Tanmay Lele, professor in biomedical engineering and chemical engineering.

“Those of us with more seniority will basically enable and help those people build their own careers,” Ramos said.

Following the two years, another cohort of four junior faculty members, who Chapkin noted may not even be at Texas A&M yet, will go through a competitive process to be considered to join the center and be funded by this grant.

“The idea is to identify and nurture new faculty in a formal process of review and mentoring and evaluation,” Chapkin said. “Clearly, they have milestones to reach, so it’s a very organized, a very methodically thought-out agenda.”

This is all to enhance the training of post-doctoral fellows, of graduate students and even undergraduates because they are all a part of the center's agenda, Chapkin said.

In addition to these projects, a press release from Texas A&M Health noted Ramos, Chapkin, Chakraborty and Lele are grantees and have been awarded grants for other projects.

Once the five years of the CPRIT grant are up, Ramos said this initiative is renewable for one more five-year cycle.

“If we do our job the way we expect to do it, we should be competitive to renew this for another five years,” Ramos said. “And then the expectation is after 10 years of being here we would have built enough of our own sustainability resources that the center can continue on its own.”

Through this center, Chapkin said he and his colleagues intend to make cancer research, specifically cancer prevention, a mainstay, essential focus of the university.

“There are massive medical issues and that’s why prevention of cancer is critical,” Chapkin said. “We really want to focus or try to focus on what it is and what is needed to raise the investment in preventing cancer.”

If they can do that, he said, the university can be much more proactive in terms of the population of Texas and beyond.

“The payoffs are immense, and they are game-changers,” Chapkin said. “Lots of people’s lives are touched by cancer, so it is a highly relevant issue.”

For more information about Texas A&M Health, go to health.tamu.edu/.