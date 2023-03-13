In honor of Women’s History Month, a representative of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, wanted to enlighten and empower women to utilize their purpose in order to grow as leaders.

“I would hope that these women leave here feeling optimistic about what they can do,” Tracy Foster, associate agency director and chief financial officer for TEEX, said after a recent Women’s Empowerment Luncheon. “Women so often second guess themselves and so often say they are not qualified or that they can’t do something; and I hope they leave here with the knowledge in knowing that they can and they can try.”

During the luncheon at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station, Foster spoke to a group of women who represent and work in different areas of Bryan-College Station. One of the attendees, Crystal Carter, who works at Texas A&M as a communications specialist, said after hearing Foster’s empowering speech she learned women need to empower themselves to grow.

“We need to use our voices, use our resources and not limit ourselves but grow where you are,” she said. “Grow in relationships and grow along your career ladder.”

Foster oversees the financial office and executive leadership team at TEEX Engineering Extension Service after she joined in 2020; and she created a “Women of TEEX” group that speaks to women’s empowerment.

Foster opened her speech by showing an image of a building with a glass ceiling, and asked each participant to imagine what they see, whether they see a barrier or an opportunity to move beyond the glass ceiling without shattering the glass.

She introduced eight different concepts of advice for women that helped her through life after she graduated from college 27 years ago.

The first pillar is “never stop learning,” Foster said, because life never stops teaching you things. She said it is also important to share that knowledge with others.

“When you keep it to yourself and harbor that knowledge, that doesn’t help an organization move forward,” she told her audience. “It doesn’t help your team move forward. Our job is to grow each other to then grow other leaders.”

The second pillar is to “find a mentor” as a supportive person who can be addressed without their title as a factor, but as a safe place to let guards down, she said.

“Mentorship to me is a safe place, a place where you can go talk to someone and take their title off and [tell them] what happened and ask, ‘How do I handle this?’ It is a safe space to vent and a safe space to brainstorm,” she said. “A lot of times there are a lot of demands on us as women in the workplace and it is important to pick out somebody who seems to be a little ahead of you in life’s ways.”

The following pillar is “take care of you,” Foster said, especially when feeling lonely or less motivated.

“Take time and figure out what motivates you,” she said. “Be it starting the day off with devotion, a harsh exercise, a walk, time with family. You have to do those things or you cannot be the best you can be every day.”

On the topic of mental health, Foster reminded the group to put that at the forefront when having to go through life’s adventures. The fourth pillar is to “stay balanced and set boundaries.” As women who may have to juggle different hats at home and in the workplace, Foster said it is important to put what matters first.

The next is “recognize your hidden talents,” and remember where it all began, she said.

“Remember when you come from, where you are now and where you want to go,” she said. Recognize the progress you have made and put those tools in your toolbox, whether it is how you are at time management, being a multitasker, pull [those] out and use them when you need them.”

Foster noted the concept of a “gender confidence gap” in which a man may look at a certain job description and see that only has six out of the 10 qualifications for the job and still apply for it; while a woman may see the same list and see she only has eight of the 10 qualifications and decide not to apply because of that. In order to overcome that discrepancy, Foster said women need to recognize their talents and try every opportunity they can.

“Challenge and stretch yourself” is the sixth pillar, and Foster said fear of change is what keeps people in their comfort zone.

“Fear of failure is going to keep you in that comfort zone,” she said. “If you do not step out of that you aren’t going to grow. Trying something new, step out; you learn from failure and you have got to have courage to try things.”

The seventh pillar is “let your voice be heard,” in which Foster said is key especially in the workplace, where you will need to voice your opinions and ideas. The final pillar is “leave a legacy for those around you.” Foster said certain leadership is about serving other people.

“Growing other leaders has got to come first,” she said. “There is no ego, no pride. We have got to empower others and encourage others and create diversity of thought, create a culture of trust and foster leadership in others.”

She closed with reminding everyone to make a choice each day on what they want to leave on those around you, and always try to seek out the positive. After the luncheon concluded, Foster said it important to have gatherings like this and help people feel included.

“I think empowerment comes from recognizing that these women sitting in this room have a lot more in common than not; and finding a group to encourage and lift each other up no matter what their color, race, sexuality, anything,” she said. “We have a lot more similarities than dissimilarities, and a lot of the time people only focus on the dissimilarities.”

Cheletia Johnson, central supervisor for the Lincoln Recreation Center, coordinated the luncheon and once it was over, said there is still room for improvement for men and women in the workplace.

“We can always do better,” she said. “It is still not as equal as we think it is. Especially when it comes to the wages, women are still slighted and that definitely needs to be improved. … I would hope that all women know not to limit yourself, find your resources, find that mentor and just do you and excel and achieve.”