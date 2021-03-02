 Skip to main content
Texas A&M System regents expected to name sole finalist for A&M president
Texas A&M System regents expected to name sole finalist for A&M president

Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will meet Wednesday afternoon to consider possible action in naming a sole finalist for A&M's flagship campus. 

State law requires university governing boards to name a sole finalist for at least 21 days before meeting again to consider final approval of the candidate, according to a system press release. 

The regents will meet at 2:30 p.m. at the Century Ballroom of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. The system press release says that the board will likely recess into executive session for discussion. 

COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and face coverings will be enforced. There is limited seating but community members can also view the public portion of the meeting at tamus.edu/regents/live-streams.

Former Texas A&M President Michael K. Young stepped down from his position in December, despite a September announcement that he planned retire at the end of May. 

But Young is still connected to the university, becoming the first director of the Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs at the George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service, as well as becoming a tenured faculty member at the Texas A&M School of Law.

A&M aerospace engineering professor John L. Junkins has been serving as interim president. 

