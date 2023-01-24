Texas A&M students engineer DNA capsule to be sent into space

Five mechanical engineering students at Texas A&M University were tasked with a seemingly simplistic project — create a capsule that can hold DNA crystals that would survive on the moon — that evolved into a year’s worth of ultimately successful work, according to Nathaniel Bass.

“Our team was unique in that we were all willing to do what we needed to make the project succeed, and also willing to give a degree of grace and mutual support that I haven’t seen a lot of in other teams,” said Bass, a master's student at Texas A&M.

The five students were enrolled in a senior capstone design course from fall semester 2021 through May 2022, and were given a list of projects to choose from that would result in engineering something of their own design.

“Capstone is a really an important section of the mechanical engineering program because it is the first time that you get to use a good cross section of your skills to make an actual engineering artifact, or a plan for an artifact, to be used with the skills that you learned beforehand,” Bass said.

The project students chose involved the Texas Space, Technology, Applications & Research [TSTAR] engineering group, which acted as the sponsor for their group, the Eclipse Team, and their customer, Space Crystals LLC of Houston, which needed a design.

Space Crystals wanted the Eclipse Team of Bass, Jason Bondi, Tara Brown, Tyler Haygood and Matthew Plummer to build a capsule that would hold its product — a unique crystal created in space that contains human DNA — and is able to live on the moon forever. In order to achieve that, TSTAR tasked the Eclipse Team with the design and production of a container for crystals and a memory storage device that will be attached to a lander and sent to the lunar surface early next year.

Kevin Heath, founder of Space Crystals, explained that a DNA Space Crystal is a scientific process used to extract participants' DNA from hair samples and infuse the DNA into two crystalline solutions. The solutions are then launched into space and while on orbit, traveling over 17,000 miles per hour in a weightless environment, they grow two unique synthetic crystals infused with the DNA. Their current formula results in a crystal similar to an amethyst.

The container must be able to withstand thermal fatigue, radiation, shockload and abrasion, according to their final report. They narrowed the capsule down to two designs and ultimately chose the one that had a rectangular format with circle openings in the corners for clamping bolts, and an extended base plate that will hold up to four layers of crystals and memory storage. The team was allotted about $5,000 to complete the project and prototype and their final expenditures came out to about $2,600, according to the final report.

“If you look at the total number of design elements at place in the final container, you will find traces of contributions from all of our team members,” Bass said. “Once we had a finalized design, we started to develop manufacturing plans for it.”

Bondi, his teammate, said the goal was to make an extremely lightweight container that was also rigid and able to withstand the shock vibration and thermal stresses it would be under traveling in orbit.

“One of the things that [Space Crystal] wanted was to have each container be modular, meaning if they had more or less customers, there could be stacked rings and change the shape and size of the container to match the number of customers they had,” Bondi recalled. “Each of our teammates found their own niche and each pulled similar weight. … We all spent a lot of time in the machine shop and writing the reports and we were all working together, but we each had our own separate parts.”

Bass said his team understood its ultimate goal was to design something that made sense for the customer, was easy to use and easy to develop, and they could provide the necessary documentation so that Space Crystals could replicate every step in the process.

According to the Space Crystals website, there are a few companies offering to send DNA into space and to the moon. The first DNA crystal will be created in orbit to the International Space Station, and be given back to the customer. A second DNA crystal will be sent to the moon and stay there forever inside the capsule that holds a gigabyte of memory.

"While in orbit they grow into two totally unique crystals. Why in space? Well first of all it is really cool, and second, in space they can grow in all directions and are not hindered by gravity," Heath said. "So they can form totally unique formations, unique to each individual. ... The idea is in a couple thousand years, maybe the capsules get popped open and who knows? But the point is, it is going to be up there forever."

The cost to send a DNA crystal to the moon is $150,000. The number of crystals that can fly on each flight is limited and each flight is regulated by total weight. Participants also will receive a plaque with a life-size replica of the lunar time capsule with the exact coordinates of where their crystal is located on the moon.

Bass and Bondi agreed the most rewarding part of the process was when they saw what they created actually worked.

“We started with a very generic idea of [being told by the customer], ‘We want to put space crystals on the moon.’ And we got from there to, ‘Here are two prototypes … have fun going to the moon,’” Bass recalled. “That was one of the satisfying culminations of months of some of the hardest work I have ever done.”

Heath said the Eclipse Team will get to sign the back of the first capsule before it gets bolted onto the lander and sent into space.

“We told the students we are not here to tell you what to build. We are telling you what we want and you tell us what is possible, and that is when they came up with the stackable system and we thought, ‘Wow, OK, that is really cool,’” Heath said. “You can learn a lot in books, but unless you actually take part and do something and then see the effects of what you have done. … When this goes up, forever these students will be able to tell everyone, ’I did that, I was part of that.’ … I could have hired a firm that could have created it for me, but that is not what we want. We want to get everyone excited about space.”

For more information about the Texas A&M Senior Capstone program, visit engineering.tamu.edu/mechanical/academics/capstone-design/index.html.

For more information about Space Crystals, visit myspacecrystals.com or email info@myspacecrystals.com.