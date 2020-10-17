Texas A&M student teachers offer homework help via hotline

The helpline is organized so students can set up Zoom or phone sessions with a tutoring pair. The Reads and Counts tutors will provide recurring hour-long sessions, while education interns will provide on-demand 30-minute sessions.

Tutoring is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, with additional 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays for Reads and Counts tutors and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays for education interns.

While the Aggie Homework Helpline is based in College Station, the sessions can be scheduled by families anywhere in the state.

Barfield said the sessions scheduled with her came from outside the Brazos Valley.

“I think that this is a great opportunity,” she said. “Students don’t have the wide availability to be able to go see tutors in person, and this kind of brings the tutor to them whenever they need it, whatever day they need, and it’s a really unique experience.”

By Thanksgiving, Montague said, program organizers anticipate more than 650 hours of free tutoring to have been provided.