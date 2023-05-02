Andrew Thomas Henges, a 19-year-old Texas A&M University student from Beaumont, died early Saturday after falling to his death from a balcony, according to reports by NOLA.com.

Members of the Texas A&M Delta Tau Delta fraternity have identified Henges, who fell to his death from a Central Business District balcony.

According to the NOLA reports, Henges was leaning over a balcony railing in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue when he accidentally fell to the ground, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead on the scene. Henges was a freshman studying biological sciences at Texas A&M, according to public records.

Members of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity wrote in an Instagram post:

"His passing is and will always be unbelievably tragic, but the impact he had on the men of this fraternity and everyone he knew outside of it is far from that. Andrew was soft-spoken but carried a heart of gold — one that deeply cared for others. He was known to be humble, selfless, loving, strong, and proud. This fraternity is terribly saddened by the death of our brother, Andrew, but we are forever thankful for the wonderful memories that he left for us all."

His funeral is set for May 6 in Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal School, 4108 Delaware Street, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or Boy Scout Troop 601, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77701.