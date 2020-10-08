Texas A&M shortens spring break from one week to a day

Texas A&M University has shortened its 2021 spring break from one full week to one day on March 19, A&M Provost Carol A. Fierke announced in an email to faculty, staff and students Thursday morning.

Fierke said the decision was made to minimize extensive travel and allow the semester to conclude earlier for additional commencements.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A&M's spring semester will now end April 29, with the last finals taking place May 7. An additional day has been added to the finals schedule because of increased asynchronous remote delivery.

With spring break shortened, A&M has added a holiday on March 2 for Texas Independence Day.

Additional days has also been added to the planned spring in-person commencement schedule. A&M will hold its spring graduations over a two-week period from May 8-21 to allow for safety.