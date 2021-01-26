Texas A&M sets dates for 2020 make-up graduation ceremonies

Texas A&M officials announced Tuesday the university will hold make-up graduation ceremonies for May 2020 and August 2020 graduates from March 11-13 at Kyle Field.

A&M registrar Venesa A. Heidick said in a memorandum Monday that the university expects 5,000 students that graduated in May, August and December 2020 to attend the make-up ceremonies in March.

A&M elected not to hold May 2020 and August 2020 graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19 concerns.

A&M officials said these dates were chosen based on attendance survey responses from 2020 graduates.

December 2020 graduates that opted out of their original ceremony participation in the fall are able to attend the make-up ceremonies.

A&M officials said 2020 graduates who did not respond to the attendance survey but wish to attend the make-up ceremonies should email degree-audit@tamu.edu confirming their plan to attend.

Make-up ceremonies will include graduate names being read as they cross the stage and receive their diploma tube; therefore, those planning to attend are asked to notify the Office of the Registrar so that their name will be included on the roll call.

Here is the make-up graduation ceremony schedule: