Texas A&M researchers report low unemployment rate and increase in non-farm employment

Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released the August Economic Indicators report Thursday, and researches say the Bryan-College Station economy is doing well with low unemployment rates and an increase in non-farm employment.

“If you consider the total picture up to last month, the local economy is doing well,” Dennis Jansen, PERC's executive director, said. “Our business cycle is continuing to increase. The unemployment is low and certainly isn’t rising. There are possible headwinds especially nationally worrying about what might happen in the future and the impact here, but I think at present as of [Thursday] the local economy seems to be doing quite well.”

The index, which is sponsored by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, is built from four components: wages, the unemployment rate, total nonfarm employment and real (inflation-adjusted) taxable sales.

“The unemployment rate is a low number at 3.2% and remains unchanged; non-farm employment has risen by 1% from May to June. The taxable sales went down this month and the quarterly real wages wasn’t changed because it hasn’t been updated — we will have a new update coming for the next report,” Andy Rettenmaier, executive associate director, said. “Overall, the index is up by 0.5% and that is what you see in the first figure, we find the common factor of those four indicators it is up for the month.”

Additionally, the local seasonally adjusted real (inflation-adjusted) taxable sales decreased by 2.4% from May to June, but were 1.8% higher than the same month in 2021, he said.

Local nonfarm employment was also 2.95% higher than its pre-pandemic high in February 2020, he said.

Researchers also look at the Bryan-College Station metropolitan statistical area, as defined by the Census Bureau, which includes Brazos, Robertson and Burleson counties. The unemployment rates across all the MSAs, show B-CS in third place, he said.

“That is where we have been for months now. Amarillo and Austin are at 2.9, Lubbock at 3.3 and Abilene at 3.4,” Rettenmaier said.

Researchers also looked at the composition by industry, of both employment and total wages, for B-CS in 2021. The government sector, including Texas A&M University, accounted for 32% of local total wages and 34% of employment during the fourth quarter of 2021, he said.

“Government jobs are about a third of our workforce because of Texas A&M, with 41,721 employees for the fourth quarter of 2021, that is about a third of wages to employment,” Jansen said.

PERC also looked at American Airlines enplanements at Easterwood Airport, compared to total travelers through TSA checkpoints. Rettenmaier said they limited their findings to American Airlines given it is the only airline currently serving Easterwood, and no longer United Airlines.

“We had a decline relative to our pre-pandemic bench mark of about 9%, relative to what it was in July 2019; travel is 12% lower. Nationwide we saw it was a little bit lower,” Rettenmaier said. “Local travel [in] our cycle in 2019 as pre-pandemic, we have peaks back in 2019 as United was servicing the local area. We have dropped United from our depiction. For our travel during the summer months there is a dip in local travel, while nationwide it is usually bigger; nationwide there is typically a bump in travel, locally our big travel is in the springtime and the fall.”

Regarding inflation and the impact it has on the economy, Rettenmair said inflation affects two of their report series.

“It affects our calculation of real taxable sales and it impacts real total wages," he said. "We are keeping an eye on both of those, when we get a new report on the total quarterly wages, those have to be adjusted for inflation and once we adjust for inflation that is what we are keeping our eyes on to see how those are progressing.

"Real total wages can go up as long as employment is going up. If it is outpacing inflation, the fact that employment is going up it can keep total wages going up; one thing that we have in our report is that nationwide when we think of real wages at an individual level, those real wages haven’t kept up with inflation. It is important for us to see as the new quarterly wages are reported in September, whether or not they keep up with inflation.”

To view the full report, visit brazosvalleyedc.org/data/economic-indicators.