Texas A&M reports two new COVID-19 clusters

Texas A&M University officials reported two new COVID-19 clusters on Monday.
A&M reported clusters within the Aggie Band and Emergency Medical Services.
According to a report from the university through the Clery Act, cadets living in Dorm 12 on campus will have to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
For the week ending Nov. 7, A&M reported 367 positive COVID-19 tests after administering a total of 4,551 tests. Since Aug. 2, A&M has reported 2,457 positive COVID-19 tests after administering a total of 29,938 tests.
To date, A&M has reported six clusters within the university, including three within the Corps of Cadets. A&M reported clusters and initiated chapter-wide quarantines for sororities Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma on Aug. 20. On Sept. 2, officials announced Corps Squadron 17 would quarantine as the result of a cluster. On Sept. 30, A&M reported a cluster within Corps Squadron 4.
