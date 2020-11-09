 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M reports two new COVID-19 clusters
0 comments
breaking

Texas A&M reports two new COVID-19 clusters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt

The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches through campus before a game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle

 Michael Miller

Texas A&M University officials reported two new COVID-19 clusters on Monday.

A&M reported clusters within the Aggie Band and Emergency Medical Services.

According to a report from the university through the Clery Act, cadets living in Dorm 12 on campus will have to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. 

For the week ending Nov. 7, A&M reported 367 positive COVID-19 tests after administering a total of 4,551 tests. Since Aug. 2, A&M has reported 2,457 positive COVID-19 tests after administering a total of 29,938 tests.

To date, A&M has reported six clusters within the university, including three within the Corps of Cadets. A&M reported clusters and initiated chapter-wide quarantines for sororities Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma on Aug. 20. On Sept. 2, officials announced Corps Squadron 17 would quarantine as the result of a cluster. On Sept. 30, A&M reported a cluster within Corps Squadron 4.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert