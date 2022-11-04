Texas A&M reports October edition of economic indicators cycle

Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released the October 2022 edition Economic Indicators report Thursday, and researches say the Bryan-College Station economy remains steady and did not see much change since the previous report.

“Our business cycle index moving from July to August, it has been basically flat," Dennis Jansen, PERC’s executive director, said Friday. "It went up 0.1% for the month, so it is pretty small. The unemployment rate for this index, we used the 3.1% reading for August and it stayed the same as it was in July.

“The total local non-farm employment actually decreased by a small amount of 0.4% from July to August [and] although it was still up almost 5% from February 2020, it was a month before all of the pandemic closures. With the most recent measure it was down almost half a percent. We measure an inflation-adjusted taxable sales and those increased 2% from July to August, so taking all of this into account our business cycle index basically didn’t change much. It went up a very small amount from July to August.”

Jansen said he and his team also looked at Texas A&M enrollment and graphed the numbers for fall enrollment from 2017 to this year.

“Back in 2017 it was about 64,416 students enrolled, and by 2022 it was about 69,418, so that is a nice increase over this time period and steadily increasing," he said. "If you look at USA college enrollments overall from 2017 to 2021, they are down about 8%. If we look at that same period for A&M, we only go to 2021 because even though Texas A&M has data for 2022, the national numbers aren’t all that clear. But if we look at 2017 to 2021, for A&M we are up almost 3%.

"Texas A&M continues to be quite attractive to students, and I am sure we aren’t turning many people away and our enrollment continues to grow. Part of it is the attractiveness of Texas A&M and part of it is unlike some states, Texas’ population growth continues to be at the higher end of a distribution of enrollment of population growth.”

Between 2017-21, nearly 2,700 more students, or a 10% increase, joined engineering programs, he said. Engineering already had 21,000 students in 2021, making it the largest single college at A&M, with sciences and public health also having large growth, Jansen said.

The PERC team also graphed its research of Easterwood Airport, according to Jansen.

“The overall pattern of what is going on nationally, if we count TSA travelers through TSA checkpoints versus what is going on at Easterwood, the pattern is pretty much the same. At Easterwood on American Airlines, the number of travelers has basically recovered to the sort of pre-pandemic levels,” he said. “Nationally for the TSA it hasn’t quite recovered to the pre-pandemic numbers, even though anybody who is flying might think flights are full, but there are still fewer passengers flying.

"If you are going to travel nationally you are still going through a TSA checkpoint, and yet there is less international travel due to either uncertainties about COVID or its restrictions or less interest in international travel at this time.”

Jansen added new data for Texas’ labor employment market became available since the October report.

“We have a new employment report that talks about the increase in payrolls and our local area had almost no change in employment in September, either,” he said. “So employment hasn’t really grown in the last month.”

To view the full report, visit brazosvalleyedc.org/data/economic-indicators.