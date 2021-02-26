Texas A&M releases return to spring COVID-19 testing results

Texas A&M University officials released data on Thursday of COVID-19 testing results of faculty, staff and students who were encouraged to be tested upon returning to campus for the spring semester.

A&M officials encouraged the testing to help identify asymptomatic cases to isolate positive cases and slow the spread of the virus on campus.

Of the 50,391 students asked to participate in the testing, 29,338 (58%) students responded to the invitation and registered, and 25,292 (50%) took a COVID-19 PCR test in the month of January. These testing totals include 84% of all housing residents, 75% of student workers, and 45% of all undergraduate students.

Of the roughly 13,300 non-student employees asked to participate in the testing, 11,421 (86%) individuals responded to the invitation and registered, and 9,981 (75%) took a COVID-19 PCR test in the month of January.

A questionnaire was also sent to gather information about campus interactions, housing plans, demographics, and symptom status at the time of testing. The questionnaire was completed by 23,004 (46%) students and 9,959 (74%) faculty/staff. Results showed that 7% of faculty/staff and 12% of students tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020, and 67% of faculty/staff and 74% of students plan to get fully vaccinated.