Texas A&M Regents approve construction of new rec center

Texas A&M University’s Board of Regents has approved the construction of a $35 million recreation center on the south side of A&M’s main campus.

The recreation center will be off Bizzell Street adjacent to the A&M golf course and across from Krueger, Mosher and Rudder halls. Construction could begin as early as December and is expected to be completed by June 2022.

“In recent years, Texas A&M has invested heavily in several facilities designed to enhance the educational experience,” Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young in a statement. “With this new recreation center, we’re supporting our students’ health and well-being, which are essential to helping them succeed not only in the classroom, but also in life.”

The 63,000-square-foot facility will have areas for basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer, strength and conditioning, a climbing wall and locker rooms, among other amenities.

A&M administrators said the facility is needed because of the university’s increasing enrollment. A study by the National Intramural Recreational Sports Association shows a university of A&M’s size should have at least 587,000 square feet of indoor recreational facilities. A&M has about 415,000 square feet.