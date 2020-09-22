 Skip to main content
Texas A&M provost outlines spring semester plans
Texas A&M provost outlines spring semester plans

Courses at Texas A&M University will have a similar delivery in the spring as they did this fall, A&M Provost Carol A. Fierke announced in a letter to the A&M community on Tuesday.

Instructors at A&M will have the option to teach classes face-to-face in the spring semester without remote instruction. However, there will be a limited number of courses eligible, Fierke wrote, noting those courses will either need to be an elective or have a remote section.

All fall courses at A&M have a remote option and the university attempted to provide students with at least one face-to-face course.

A&M is also discussing modifications to its spring calendar, including a shortened spring break.

Students who are sick or need to quarantine will have to notify their course instructor for missed work as they would have pre-pandemic. Course instructors will continue to record classes and provide a link to students unable to attend in-person.

Like this fall, course instructors will be able to request teaching modifications for medical reasons.

